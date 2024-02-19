Griselda Blanco’s friend Carmen explained

The Netflix series Griselda delves into the life of Griselda Blanco, but includes numerous characters inspired by real individuals from Blanco’s era in the cocaine trade. However, Griselda’s friend, Carmen Gutiérrez, as portrayed by Vanessa Ferlito, did not actually exist in real-life. This begs the question of why she was included in the series. Although the character of Carmen Gutiérrez is a fictional character, she is actually inspired by multiple real-life figures from Blanco’s drug ring in the late 70s. The most evident of these inspirations is Carmen Caban.

Who is Carmen in Griselda?

In the very first episode of Griselda, viewers meet Carmen Guttierez, Griselda’s closest companion. When Griselda relocates to Miami with her children, Carmen welcomes them into her home. Initially unaware of Griselda’s dark deeds, Carmen becomes suspicious when she learns that Griselda had murdered her husband so she could seize control of his drug empire. However, as the series progresses, Carmen gradually changes her mind about Griselda, and eventually joins her friend’s operation.

Carmen’s speciality was in working with a network of sex workers she knew from Colombia who were willing to smuggle drugs in their bras. At first, she is fiercely loyal and protective of Griselda. However, as Griselda’s murderous outbursts increase in frequency and she gets fearful, Carmen decides to turn. Not only had Griselda revealed her coldblooded side again by ordering the assassination of Chucho, one of her right-hand men, she also attacked Carmen, accusing her of being a mole. Carmen subsequently decides to align herself with the DEA and discloses all she knows about the business to the authorities. The climactic scene of episode five shows Carmen bravely stepping into the police precinct, ready to cooperate with the detectives and expose her once-cherished friend’s secrets.

Who was the real Carmen Caban?

The real-life version of Griselda episode 5 took place in Apr. 1975. When the case hit the courts, Griselda Blanco, along with several others, got slapped with multiple drug-related charges at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Judge John Cannella was in charge of the case. By January 1976, 12 of the individuals named had been arrested and convicted, with two others admitting guilt.

Griselda Blanco was arrested in her California home in Feb. 1984. For Blanco’s trial, the prosecution relied heavily on the testimony of none other than Carmen Caban. Caban provided detailed accounts of the string of cocaine-importing operations between 1972 and 1975, as well as the indicted’s plans to expand across the U.S.A. Following the trial, the jury appended a guilty verdict on one count of conspiracy to manufacture, import and distribute cocaine in the United States. Griselda Blanco was subsequently fined $25,000 and sentenced to prison.

Who else inspired Carmen Gutiérrez?

Besides the obvious Carmen Caban, the character of Carmen Gutiérrez was inspired by two other real-life people: Maria Gutiérrez and Gloria Caban. Elaine Carey’s 2014 book, “Women Drug Traffickers: Mules, Bosses and Organized Crime,” made mention of two sisters, Gloria Caban and Carmen Caban. However, the book disclosed that these names were aliases.

Gloria Caban and Carmen Caban were born Amparo Atehortua and Gilman Atehortua, respectively. The book also revealed that Gloria was the first of the siblings to collaborate with Griselda in New York. Carmen joined them at a later stage, running a stash house and distributing for Griselda. As for Maria Gutiérrez, she was a travel agent who partnered with Griselda throughout her criminal career.

It’s not clear what happened to the women who testified against Griselda, though given the violent nature of the drug trade we suspect they entered witness protection programmes and are living quiet lives somewhere in the United States, with their friends and family likely unaware of their key role in one of the most terrifying American crime stories of the 20th century.