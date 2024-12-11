Hannah Kobayashi’s family has revealed whether or not she’s safe

Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi has contacted her family and told them she’s safe. The Kobayashi family statement did not clarify where Hannah is, or where she has been since she was reported missing last month.

The family’s statement read, “We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe. This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us.”

Kobayashi disappeared last month at LAX en route to New York from Hawaii, where she planned to spend time with her aunt. A massive search was launched as the case went viral, and evidence emerged that Kobayashi may have been involved in a green card marriage scam and had her money stolen. In early December, Los Angeles announced Kobayashi went missing by choice and was seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on foot. Kobayashi’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, died by suicide amid the search.

Kobayashi’s family provided no further details when they released their statement announcing Hannah had been found. When the LAPD announced Hannah had been declared a voluntary missing person and that they would no longer search for her in Mexico, Hannah’s family said in part,

“We want answers and a resolution that ensures Hannah’s safety and urge law enforcement and the public to stay focused on finding her and to avoid speculative conclusions. Spreading awareness and sharing verified information about her case is crucial, and we deeply appreciate your continued support in these efforts.”

This story is breaking and more information will be added to this article as we learn it.

