Happy ending: 4-year-old Wisconsin boy calls 911 for the cutest reason ever

Wisconsin officers got more than they bargained for when they responded to this 911 call.

Typically, in true crime, when someone as young as 4 years old calls 911 there’s never a happy ending. Recently, though, in Wisconsin, a 4-year-old boy called 911 because his mom had been a very, very, bad girl, indeed. Police understood the little boy didn’t fully understand what he’d done, and everything worked out fine in the end.

According to Milwaukee news, WTMJ4, Mount Pleasant, WI dispatch received a 911 call, and on the line was a little boy who said, “My mommy is being bad. Come and get my mommy.” One can only imagine what the people on the other end of the line thought that was all about.

The outlet shared the 911 call, and in the recording, dispatch responded, “OK, what’s going on?” The boy then repeats, “Come and get my mommy,” and sounds like he has started to cry.

Then, a woman’s voice is heard in the call, telling dispatch, “Oh, this little one got the phone, and he’s 4. I ate his ice cream, so that’s probably why he’s calling 911.”

The world’s cutest perp `fessed up when cops arrived

Regardless of what his mother said, cops still checked on the house where the call originated. When they arrived, the boy remained firm: His mommy ate his ice cream, and she needed to pay the price. The interaction was captured on body cam footage, and in it, you can hear the boy’s mother, who answered the door, say, “Oh, it’s the police. They came for real,” according to USA Today.

Once they arrived, the officers confirmed the boy called the police and he said, yes, his mom ate all his ice cream and should go to jail, and all the adults shared a laugh. “No calling 911 unless it’s a real emergency OK?” one officer told the kid.

Calling 911 without a reason is illegal in most places and can result in fines or criminal charges, but this time, law enforcement chose not to pursue the case.

He got his ice cream the next day

The next day, the responding officers showed up at the little boy’s house with what he wanted: Some soft-serve ice cream, putting an adorable bow on the story in a social media post from Mount Pleasant police, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee.

The post was captioned in part, “When Officers arrived he said his mom ate his ice cream and needed to go to jail for it. He told them he no longer wanted her to go to jail and just wanted some ice cream. Officers responded back today to surprise him with some ice cream after he decided he didn’t want mom in trouble anymore!”

Comments responded, “I’m not saying he right all I’m saying is I understand,” with a series of laughing emojis. Another added, “At least he dropped the charges.”

