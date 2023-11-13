Has Blaze Thibaudeau been found? Answered

In Oct. 2023, Blaze Thibaudeau was reported missing by his father, Ben Thibaudeau. Ben alleged Blaze’s mother took the 16-year-old Arizona teen in a case of custodial interference, and because she believed her son had a role to play in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

As per East Idaho News, Blaze’s mother, Spring Thibaudeau, was an alleged doomsday prepper obsessed with end-time prophesy around 2015, causing issues for the family. Spring even began to report dreams about the Second Coming and the impending apocalypse.

Between 2015 and the time Blaze went missing in 2023, other members of the Thibaudeau family, including Abi Snarr, Blaze’s sister, and his uncle, Brook Hale, also grew consumed with doomsday preparations. According to his father, Snarr, Hale, and Spring were with Blaze when he vanished.

The Thibaudeaus belong to the Church of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and prior to Blaze’s disappearance, Ben and Spring were estranged, as Blaze’s father, Ben, took temporary custody of his son. Speaking with East Idaho News, Thibaudeau feared for his son’s safety.

“They see him as a Davidic servant (chosen individual) who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return,” Ben said. “They feel they needed to take him to an undisclosed location, where [Blaze] would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming.”

Did they find Blaze Thibaudeau?

Only a matter of weeks after Blaze Thibaudeau disappeared in Oct. 2023, Blaze and the family members he was traveling with were all apprehended at the border of Canada and Alaska with gear suitable to survive in harsh conditions. Blaze was safe, and his mother, Spring, her brother, Brook Hale, and Abi Snarr, Blaze’s sister, were taken into custody where they remained as of this report, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

Reportedly, Blaze Thibaudeau was pulled from school the day he vanished, and his father, Ben Thibaudeau, believed that Blaze was told he was going on a trip for his birthday. Blaze was then taken to Idaho. From there, it’s believed the Thibaudeau family members entered Canada.

Adding to the concern, Hale made a last will and testament before he left in which he explained he was leaving, but did not specify where he was going or when he’d return. In the document, he also outlined plans for how his belongings should be divided between his children. In total, the group was believed to have around $54,000 between them on their trip. No credit or debit card activity was reported.

According to the Daily Mail, unlike his sister Abi, Blaze didn’t follow his mother’s doomsday teachings. According to Snarr’s husband, Brayden Snarr, her behaviors related to those beliefs had worsened before she vanished.