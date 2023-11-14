Here’s every Bumpy Johnson movie, documentary, and podcast you need to learn about the ‘Godfather of Harlem’

The “Gentleman gangster” is one of those tropes that we just love to see. There’s something inspiring about a vicious man doing right by his community and standing up for the disenfranchised around him, even if much of the story is glamorized.

Such is the case with Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, the “Godfather of Harlem.” Johnson used his vast fortune and shady connections to better his community, protect civil rights leaders like Malcolm X, and take care of his neighbors – all while waging war and all-out gang war against the Mafia.

With such a unique claim to fame, it’s no surprise that Johnson has become a modern-day folk hero. In the last few years, Johnson’s legacy has gained notoriety leading to a slew of mentions in docu-series, podcasts, movies, and television shows. This list only contains the very best media centered on Bumpy Johnson, rather than anything with a shout-out, homage, or sly mention.

Bumpy Johnson movies

Hoodlum (1997)

This fictionalized retelling of the drawn-out fight between mobster Dutch Shultz and Bumpy Johnson after he was released from Sing Sing prison. If you’re looking for any sort of historical accuracy, then this flick is not for you. Despite across the board complaints about the sensationalized story, his portrayal of Johnson still nabbed Laurence Fishburne a nomination for Best Actor.

Amazon Prime, Pluto TV

Bumpy Johnson docuseries and documentaries

The Godfather of Harlem (2019)

The Godfather of Harlem premiered on Epix in 2019. The dramatic retelling of Johnson’s life might not be historically accurate (it’s much closer to the mark then Hoodlum), but its won several awards since it first hit streaming. The star-studded cast features Giancarlo Esposito, Luis Guzmán, Methodman, and Forest Whitaker as Johnson.

MGM+, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Roku

By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (2019)

Yet another tie-in for Epix, this four-part mini-series, Godfather of Harlem series, focuses on the music and the culture of Bumpy Johnson’s time. Forest Whitaker and Giancarlo Esposito host alongside eminent commentators of the Black community as they share personal anecdotes, archival footage, and shots from The Godfather of Harlem to tell “the dramatic true story of Harlem and its music during the 1960s,” per Epix.

Apple TV, MGM+

Drug Lords (2018)

Netflix’s episode touches on Johnson through Frank Lucas’ story. Lucas was Johnson’s right hand man at the time of his death, so while this does loosely touch on Johnson’s story, it’s mostly a post-mortem.

Netflix

The Bumpy Johnson Chapters (2018)

At just 30 minutes long, this documentary only has time to cover the big moments in Johnson’s career. It zeros in on his profitable relationship with Madame Stephanie St. Clair, and their vicious rivalry with the vicious mobster Dutch Schultz. Despite the, erm, lacking production value, it’s well-researched and worth the watch.

YouTube, Amazon Prime

Bumpy Johnson Podcasts

Amazon Prime

The Godfather of Harlem Bumpy Johnson

This short podcast hits the big moments in Bumpy Johnson’s life. It’s only 12 minutes long, so it’s a perfect way to fit in some true crime on your own time.

Audible

Say Hello to the Bad Guys: Mafia, Mobsters, and Outlaw

This two-part deep dive follows Bumpy Johnson from his childhood in South Carolina to his final days in New York City. These podcasters do their best to bring only the truth to the table, but be warned; there is no small amount of profanity laced through this spicy Podcast.

Ep 76 and Ep 77 on Spotify

Let Them Fight: A Comedy History Podcast

The comedic retelling of Bumpy Johnson’s life may not have as many hard-hitting facts as some of the other options, but it’s well worth a listen. With Johnson’s real-life actions bordering on the absurd, this humorous spin makes those brutal gangster moments much more palatable.

Ep 246 on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Inside the Godfather of Harlem with Executive Producer Markuann Smith

This podcast has more to do with Epix’s Godfather of Harlem series. Markuann Smith, a producer and actor in the three-season-long show, shares some insight into the process, as well as some real-life tidbits about Johnson himself, and how the show dramatized them.

ListenNotes