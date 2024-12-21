‘I didn’t know we were all CEOs of healthcare companies’: Civil defense lawyer hits back at Luigi Mangione’s terrorism charge

By now, everyone and their cousin have an opinion regarding Brian Thompson’s high-profile killing, whose ramifications include the recent development of the upgrade to Luigi Mangione’s initial second-degree murder charges.

While some may be pleased to witness the book being thrown at the accused United Healthcare CEO shooter, others took one look at the first-degree murder as an act of terrorism charge and either laughed or simply stared incredulously.

Take, for instance, this civil defense lawyer named Lauren, who goes by @74inchesoflady on TikTok. She had yet to upload a single video onto the platform but after a news alert informed her of Mangione’s new, heftier charges, the lawyer had some thoughts to share so she took to social media. Lauren’s opinion on the matter reflects that of many others, including netizens in the comment section.

All of Us Are CEOs (Apparently)

Lauren’s attitude in the video above could be described as channeling a “are you serious right now” energy. As a critical thinker, she may well have thought about all the enumerable cases that should likely have fallen under the “terrorism” legal label but didn’t.

The new TikTok poster begins her tirade by disclosing that her area of expertise is not criminal law. Having said that, she is well aware of the fact that first-degree murder charges entail quite specific parameters in New York. For instance, in the event of the killing of a law enforcement officer.

Another factor that could result in first-degree murder charges would be “while you’re transacting some other felony,” like an armed robbery. “And then,” Lauren explains, “if you are committing a terrorist act.” From her disbelieving smile, as she says this, it is clear where the rest of her train of thought is about to veer.

The lawyer goes on to paraphrase District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who claimed Mangione “intended to evoke terror,” before she exclaims: “I didn’t know we were all CEOs!” This sentiment and its irony were echoed by commenters “Luigi Mangione is one of the few men I could see on an empty street and NOT feel scared 😂😭,” one remarked. “Yep, I was so terrified that I still flew to NYC for Christmas the next week, saw all my shows, and walked around the city just in absolute terror,” another wrote.

After going on the NY State website to investigate what’s the legal definition of terrorism, Lauren became even more sure that these new charges were an overreach, as the NYPD’s actions, and even the businessmen at the United investors’ meeting, did not act in accordance with the sense of fear and intimidation that a terrorism charge entails. She comments on how people on the streets, on the day of the murder, did not seem even remotely afraid that the shooter was still on the loose. “Clearly,” Lauren says, “people were not in fear for their safety. They were just out hanging out.”

Another definition of terrorism that prosecutors deem Mangione guilty of includes the intent to change a policy, in other words, a politically motivated act that’s trying to enact a change at the legislative level. The lawyer translated this as DA Bragg telling the people: “If you are trying to get the people universal healthcare this is not the way!”

In a more recent and shorter TikTok, Lauren had to put to words what most of the public thought upon seeing the footage of Mangione being ostentatiously perp-walked during his extradition process from Pennsylvania to New York.

“They are making him a S A I N T,” one netizen commented, “they should be embarrassed of themselves.” Indeed, it appears like law enforcement and prosecutors’ attempts to make the American public view the accused in this case as nothing but a callous killer have been backfiring.

Another possible reading of this excessive show of power paints this as a dissuasion tactic for anyone who might feel even remotely inspired to follow in Mangione’s footsteps. However, by going to extremes, they may well be further aligning Mangione’s narrative with that of a martyr, something evidenced by the Jesus of Nazareth comparisons that have already surfaced online.

