‘I just might keep y’all in the dark’: Controversial influencer and webcomic creator Chris Chan drops big news in a livestream

Content advisory: this article makes reference to sexual and elder abuse. Please read with caution.

Recommended Videos

Christine Weston Chandler, better-known as “Chris Chan,”an exhaustively-documented YouTuber and webcomic creator, suggested in a recent livestream that she may be expecting a child. Chan, a trans woman, did not specify details of the pregnancy, although many followers assumed Chan was having the baby with a woman known as Flutter, Chan’s long-suspected girlfriend.

At the same time, Chan’s followers also questioned whether she should become a parent at all, given her 2021 arrest on sex abuse charges. Chris Chan, 42, who is autistic, was also arrested in 2014 for spraying a GameStop employee with mace when the employee asked her to leave. Chan is known for creating the popular webcomic series Sonichu and Rosechu; characters described as blending Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.

“I just might keep y’all in the dark”

Chris-Chan claims that his Finnish girlfriend, Flutter, is pregnant and due in Summer.https://t.co/EzVgB4iiFD pic.twitter.com/x7QlsCC10k — Kiwi Farms (@KiwiFarmsDotNet) November 24, 2024 via Kiwi Farms/X

Chan hinted at becoming a parent in a recent livestream shared by Kiwi Farms when someone asked, “When will you announce the child you’re having?” Without exactly confirming the news, Chan responded, “‘When the child, when the child is actually coming into play for summer/ somewhere around that point or I just might keep y’all in the dark and let y’all know until and wait till after the child is born.” Chan didn’t say who the other parent was, but many assumed it was Flutter, a Finnish woman Chan is rumored to have been romantically linked to since Chan was released from jail last year in Virginia.

Two years prior, Chan was arrested on incest charges, accused of having a sexual relationship with his then 79-year-old mother, who lived with dementia, Virginia news outlet KVIA reported. Chan admitted the abuse on Discord, but two years later, she was released from jail when charges were dropped after her attorneys filed for autism disorder deferred deposition, allowing, under Virginia law, alternative punishment for those living with intellectual disabilities. In 2014, Chan served a 180-day suspended sentence and was banned for life from GameStop stores after she maced an employee.

Chan has denied Flutter is her girlfriend

Flutter’s legal name is unknown, and her youthful appearance has created controversy, although it’s widely reported she’s 30. Chan has denied they’re romantically involved and has insisted they’re just friends.

is flutter apart of chris chans polycule with mewtwo and his grandson now pic.twitter.com/0IAunpsn5P — JakeUp (@JakeUpp2024) November 25, 2024 via JakeUp/X

Based on what Chan said, rumors have now spread widely that Flutter and Chan are having a child, although Chan’s statement is the only confirmation on the matter, and she never mentions Flutter’s name. Still, comments were quick to assume that’s the case, and to express misgivings about the situation.

One comment read, “The man famous for raping his 80 year old mother is going to have a child of his own. Is no one else worried?” Another added, “Why isn’t [she] in prison?” For now, that’s all the news to report about whether Chan is actually expecting a child, and if she is, who she’s having a baby with. So we’ll end with this comment, which sums up the situation: “Oh boy….gonna have to wait and see what happens.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy