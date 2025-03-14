‘I offed him’: Tennessee man allegedly commits murder when he interrupts wife in compromising position with teenager

A scandalous lover’s tryst turned to murder when a 41-year-old Sequatchie County, TN man allegedly killed an 18-year-old boy he found in bed with his wife. When authorities asked the man if he was worried about anything other than the legal repercussions of what he’d done, the man said he was worried about his relationship with his wife, because “I offed him.”

Reportedly, Jonathan Belk had been away on a trip and came home early, Sat. March 8. When he arrived at his home in Dunlap, TN, about 40 miles north of Chattanooga, he found his wife, Jada Gholston, in bed with the victim, Billy J. Floyd.

She told police a man “jumped on her boyfriend’

UPDATE: The Sequatchie Co. Sheriff's Office have released charges related to Saturday morning's homicide on Powerline Rd. in Dunlap. Johnathan Belk, 41, is believed to have attacked his wife, Jada Gholston, 31, and killed Billy Jean Floyd, 18. https://t.co/rWLo8bSBvg — Local 3 News (@Local3News) March 9, 2025

After Belk surprised the Gholston and Floyd, a fight broke out, and Gholston, who was also injured, went to the hospital, telling deputies, a man “had jumped on her boyfriend while they were in bed,” according to a police affidavit.

But when police arrived at Gholston’s house, however, they found her husband, Belk, covered in blood with injuries on his hands. Floyd’s body was found in a bloody trash can in a fetal position, dead from several stab wounds. Floyd had turned 18 three days earlier.

Belk has been charged with criminal homicide and is currently held wihtout bond at the Sequatchie County Jail. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

“This is an isolated incident to that home, and there’s no reason to believe that anyone else would be in any danger,” Sequatchie County Sheriff Bill Phillips said. It’s not immediately clear when Belk is expected to appear in court.

Court documents say deputies found 18-year-old Billy Jean Floyd’s body inside a bloody trashcan, in the fetal position with multiple stab wounds. https://t.co/HJAV0j84N4 — KMOV (@KMOV) March 13, 2025

There were clear problems in Belk and Gholson’s relationship, but no marital issues justify murder, even if Gholson was unfaithful with a much younger man, as several social media comments pointed out.

One comment said, “Ok so now he ruined his life for a [woman] who probably wasn’t worth taking someone’s life for AND she’s moving on to the next [18-year-old while you’re] locked up. Great decision making buddy 🤦‍♂️.”

Another added, “When you sleep with someone who is married this is the risk you are taking.” And another one said, “Bro, first you should be mad at your wife not the kid, she had a commitment to you not that young kid.”

According to Floyd’s obituary, he was nicknamed Lil Bill, and “he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheelers, and working on everything. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.”

It’s unclear how long Belk and Gholston have been married, if they have children, or what previous relationship the couple and Floyd may have had. Floyd’s obituary says he’s from Jasper, TN, about 25 miles from Dunlap, where he died.

