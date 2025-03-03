Indiana teacher charged after she allegedly told students she ‘dreamed’ of SA’ing them

Content warning: This article describes child sexual abuse. Please take care while reading.

Brittany Fortinberry, a former Morgan County, Indiana high school math teacher, has been arrested and charged after two of Fortinberry’s former students told police she sent them inappropriate messages and photos on social media, and even said she “dreamed” of SA-ing them. This comes after another student accused Fortinberry of sexual molestation.

In a bizarre twist, Fortinberry, 31, told cops that she didn’t regret those behaviors mentioned above. Instead, she told police she regretted losing weight, as she thought she wouldn’t have had any of these problems if still 150 pounds heavier, according to court documents viewed by Indianapolis news FOX 59.

The two boys came forward with their accusations in August last year, after which an investigation of Fortinberry’s home uncovered drugs and other sexually explicit material. According to one of Fortinberry’s accusers, the former teacher told one of his friends in a social media message, she “dreamed” about SA-ing him.

“It is bizarre; you come to school, see a teacher, and you are supposed to be able to trust them,” a Fortinberry accuser said.

Further Fortinberry accusations

via WISH-TV/YouTube

A few months after the two boys came forward, the grandmother of another Eminence High School student told police in December her grandson confessed that Fortinberry, his teacher at the time, had SA-d him when he was 15 years old, and that Fortinberry began grooming the boy with explicit photos and messages the previous year.

According to court documents, the victim told police that he and Fortinberry, who is reportedly married, had sexual contact more than once, and that she even took him on a trip. He also claimed Fortinberry supplied him with drugs, and threatened to harm herself if he told anyone about what had happened.

As Indianapolis news WRTV reports, the boy said, ” … [I]t was no different than a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. [The accuser] said it was child molestation and he’s there because he doesn’t want her to molest more kids.”

According ot the boy, ” … [S]ome of the victims are considering talking about what happened,” but there are others who don’t want to talk about it, he added, alleging that Fortinberry could have molested as many as 10 other students.

Fortinberry was suspended and quit the next day

A Martinsville woman is facing charges after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old boy, who believes there are more victims. https://t.co/AcVCvzV1Nh — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) February 25, 2025

After the August complaint, Eminence Community Schools in Eminence, IN, about 35 miles outside Indianapolis, suspended Fortinberry and she resigned the next day. She was arrested in February.

The Fortinberry investigation is ongoing. She is currently charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to People, Fortinberry is expected in court on April 14. Details about Fortinberry’s husband and whether or not she has children have not so far been reported.

Upong Fortinberry’s arrest, Eminence Community Schools released a statement confirming Fortinberry was no longer employed at the district, which read in part, “The welfare and safety of our students is the top priority of the Eminence Community Schools. As such, the School Corporation has been and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement and the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office in this matter.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

