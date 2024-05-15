Instacart driver shoots dog: What happened to Angie Harmon’s dog, explained

Imagine expecting your Instacart grocery delivery only to have your dog wind up dead. That’s exactly what happened to Law & Order star Angie Harmon back in March 2024, and court documents have now shed light on what happened.

Recommended Videos

It all started when Harmon had her Instacart groceries delivered to her home in North Carolina on Easter weekend, CBS News reported. Christopher Anthoney Reid, the driver, said Harmon’s dog, Oliver, attacked him and he fired in self-defense. Court documents state Harmon was home at the time and heard a gunshot, and fearing for her children’s safety she rushed outside to find Oliver wounded but still alive. She took Oliver to the vet, where he sadly died.

Harmon said she saw Reid returning the gun to the front of his pants, likely his pants pocket. The Harmon family had a Ring security camera but it was charging at the time, so no footage was captured of the incident. In an Instagram post sharing the tragic news, Harmon said Reid had no visible injuries, but Reid told the police when they arrived it was self-defense and they let him go, and no charges were filed. Reid “did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn,” Harmon’s post said.

Who’s Merle?

Furthermore, Harmon, 51, alleges she interacted with an Instacart shopper named “Merle” whose profile picture showed an older lady, but Christopher Reid was a young male. Instacart prohibits shoppers from carrying weapons in their user agreement, as well as violence or aggression, and along with a slew of other charges related to her dog’s death, Harmon has now sued Instacart and Reid for negligent misrepresentation, People reported. Harmon is seeking $25,000 in damages. That amount might change at trial.

In a statement, Instacart told Page Six, “While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account has been permanently deactivated from our platform.” In an exclusive ABC News interview, Harmon added, “I think Instacart is beyond responsible for all of this. Like, this didn’t have to happen. And, you know, the damages that it has done to our family.” To date, Reid has not commented publicly on the situation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more