Joe Burrow’s house got robbed with a most unexpected guest on the premises

Bengals QB Joe Burrow‘s house was burglarized Monday night, SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton discovered the robbery, and let’s say, we have some questions.

Recommended Videos

It all went down while Burrow, 28, was in Dallas playing the Cowboys on Monday Night Football (the Bengals won). Reports say Ponton arrived at Burrows’ house around 8pm Monday in Anderson Township, an affluent Cincinnati suburb, and found a bedroom window shattered and a bedroom ransacked. So, Ponton, 22, did what anyone else would do and called her mom.

Mama Ponton said called the police

Model Olivia Ponton calls the police after discovering a burglar at the home of her boss, NFL quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow is engaged to Olivia Holzmacher. pic.twitter.com/SsV3Zf1eQm — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) December 10, 2024 via What’s Da Bizness/X

Like a sensible mother, Mama Ponton reportedly told her daughter to call the police, so she did. Ponton said, “Someone broke into my house,” but later told the police she was Burrows’ employee. Ponton, a Hype House alum, has millions of followers on Instagram, has modeled for major brands like Calvin Klein and Skims, and reports say she owns a $1.2 million apartment in New York, so exactly what she does for Burrow is uncertain — petsitting?

Meanwhile, Ponton wasn’t the only person who called 911 that night. Mama Ponton and someone named “Katie,” who said she was calling from New York, also dialed Cincy 911 to report the robbery. Katie’s identity is a mystery— maybe Ponton texted a friend between calling her mom before she called the police?

A streak of NFL burglaries

The NFL issued this security alert to clubs to tell their players and staff about “organized and skilled” criminals increasingly targeting professional athletes' homes. pic.twitter.com/EoArE8dTw0 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 21, 2024 via Diana Russini/X

As far as the robbery, there’s not much else to report. There have been a string of high-profile robberies recently at players’ homes while they’re out of town, including Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. So much so that the NFL released a memo last month telling players to be careful.

According to the memo, whoever’s behind the break-ins is well-organized. Reports say the Burrow burglars left no fingerprints behind, so that’s consistent. It’s unclear at this point what, if anything, was stolen from Burrow’s place.

But what’s going on with Burrow and Ponton?

what do you mean olivia ponton was in joe burrows house what do you mean pic.twitter.com/eA81IWsyXU — angie 🗽 (@angielovesjb9) December 10, 2024 via angie/X

But here’s the most pressing question: What was Ponton doing at Joe Burrow’s house? Is this an awkward relationship hard launch? Ponton once identified as bi, but now she identifies as “pansexual.” In January last year, she told her TikTok followers, “I think sexuality is a very fluid thing, I’ve always said that, and I mean I love kissing all types of people so all I’m here [to do] is literally to spread love and love a lot of people,” SI reported.

Joe Burrow: “What’s your type”

Olivia Ponton: “I’m lesbian”

Burrow: “Say less” pic.twitter.com/u1GyguHgcG — Karen McGee (@karenmotherof2) December 11, 2024 via Karen McGee/X

As for Burrow, he’s a bit of a fashionista even by NFL standards and famously private, so some speculation about his sexuality has followed him throughout his playing career. He’s had girlfriends, namely his college sweetheart Olivia Holzmacher. Last summer, rumors spread that Burrow and Holzmacher got engaged, but the couple’s status has been unclear since then. It’s widely reported that Burrow and Holzmacher have not mentioned each other on social media or been seen together in public for months. So, all combined, a Burrow-Ponton romance does not seem outside the realm of possibility.

However, Ponton did tell the police she worked for Burrow — maybe being a successful model and influencer doesn’t pay as much as we think it does, and she was in Cincinnati feeding Burrow’s cats while he was away. We’ll let you know more as details become available.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy