Man arrested after 12-year-old girl he allegedly met gives birth to baby boy, according to police

A 19-year-old man named Raymundo Juan Reyes Cornelio has been arrested and charged with raping a child in Nashville, Tennessee. This happened after a 12-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy. The investigation started when the baby was born on February 14, 2025, and uncovered a disturbing series of events that began months earlier.

The victim, who was only 11 years old at the time of the assault, told police she had one sexual encounter with Cornelio in May 2024, per People. She said she met him on Facebook. Police got a search warrant for Cornelio’s Facebook account, which gave them his name and phone number.

While the investigation was still going on, police happened to interact with Cornelio for a different reason. On March 1, 2025, he was pulled over because his car windows were too darkly tinted. During the stop, he was also ticketed for driving without a license. This traffic stop gave detectives his address in Davidson County, which was a major step forward in finding and identifying him as the suspect.

Man who impregnated 11-year-old arrested

With the details from the victim’s statement and Cornelio’s address from the traffic stop, detectives were able to put together a strong case. On April 11, 2025, Youth Services detectives arrested Cornelio. When detectives questioned him, Cornelio admitted to having sex with the girl. However, he said he thought she was 14 years old at the time—not 11.

Even if that were true, it wouldn’t make the crime any less serious because of the large age difference and the fact that she was still a child. At the time of the assault, Cornelio was 18 years old. Now, he is facing serious charges for raping a minor.

The charges are based on the victim’s statement, Cornelio’s own confession, and the evidence collected during the investigation. After his arrest, Cornelio was taken to the Downtown Detention Center and held on a $75,000 bond. More will likely be revealed as the investigation goes forward. The investigation will continue, but the minor involved will likely not have their name revealed due to their age.

