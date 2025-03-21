Man posing as fake ‘Asset Protection Officer’ allegedly SA’s a woman at a Kansas Walmart store

He was arrested back at the store a few days later.

Content warning: This article describes sexual assault. Please take care while reading.

According to Kansas authorities, a 32-year-old Atchison, KS woman was leaving a Walmart location near where she lived on March 9 this year when a man approached her in the parking lot and said he was a Walmart “Asset Protection Officer.” That man then allegedly brought the woman to a restroom at the back of the store and sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the attack, and days later, 42-year-old Justin Metz from Leavenworth, KS, was arrested on kidnapping, rape, aggravated sexual battery, and theft charges when he tried to return to the Walmart location, according to FOX4KC. Walmart confirmed Metz does not work for the company.

Metz is currently in custody at Atchison County Jail and it’s not immediately clear when he’s expected to appear in court. It’s also not clear if Metz had assaulted any other women.

Referring to the attack, Walmart said in a statement, “The safety of customers and associates is a top priority. We acted swiftly to engage law enforcement and are working closely with them throughout this investigation. We will defer you to them for any additional questions.”

Walmart has a crime problem, and it’s not just shoplifting

via Fox 4 News Kansas City/YouTube

Another Walmart parking lot kidnapping and sexual assault happened in Bentonville, AR last year, although, the man did not pose as a Walmart employee.

According to Bentonville’s 4029tv, a woman reported to the police she had been walking through the Walmart parking lot when a man who had been talking on his cell phone wearing a dark ski mask and a sweatshirt jumped into the passenger seat with a gun.

She then alleged the attacker forced her to drive a short distance away where he sexually assaulted her in the backseat of her car, before ordering her back to the Walmart parking lot.

Using Walmart security footage, authorities identified the man as then 20-year-old Marco Morales who was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape, first-degree terroristic threatening, and aggravated assault. Morales pleaded not guilty.

In January this year, 4029TV reported that Morales was ordered to go a mental health evaluation before he could stand trial.

Meanwhile, the same week the Kansas woman reported her sexual assault at a Walmart location, Miguel Ignacio Ayala-Campos was arrested and later charged with assaulting a Walmart employee in Yakima, WA, according to Yakima’s KIMA.

Last year, Retail Merchandiser Magazine reported that Walmart would close three of its largest stores due to rising crime rates and financial problems.

The outlet wrote, “The company has been facing increasing issues with theft and safety at certain locations, which have significantly impacted their operations. To mitigate these problems, Walmart has been implementing various security measures, including advanced surveillance systems, increased staffing for loss prevention, and partnerships with local law enforcement.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

