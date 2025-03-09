Michigan grandmother kills two children, fails to prove cause was a medical condition, not a 0.18 blood alcohol content

It took less than two hours for a jury to decide what the evidence had been screaming all along. Marshella Chidester, a 67-year-old Michigan grandmother, was guilty of plowing her car into a child’s birthday party, killing two young siblings and injuring many others.

Recommended Videos

The verdict, delivered on March 6, has finally brought some measure of closure — if closure is even possible — to a community devastated by senseless loss. The incident itself occurred on April 20, 2024, at the Swan Boat Club in Newport, Michigan, a small community located around 30 miles south of Detroit. Families had gathered at the club on that day for a child’s birthday party, an event which quickly turned tragic. Chidester, who is 67 years old, drove her vehicle directly into the building, traveling about 25 feet inside. (via People)

The crash immediately claimed the lives of two young siblings, Alanah Phillips (age 8) and her brother, Zayn Phillips (age 4). Several others sustained severe injuries, including the children’s mother, Mariah Phillips, and older brother, Jayden. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough stated at the time that three children and six adults required urgent medical transport via ambulance and helicopter due to their serious and life-threatening injuries.

Right from the start, investigators suspected alcohol to be a factor in the crash. Deputies at the scene reported that Chidester exhibited clear signs of intoxication—bloodshot eyes, inability to maintain balance, and the smell of alcohol. When questioned by authorities at the scene, Chidester herself rated her level of intoxication as a “seven” on a scale from zero (completely sober) to ten (passed-out drunk). She reportedly admitted to deputies that she “wouldn’t want to drive” at that time. Moreover, she failed several field sobriety tests conducted immediately after the crash.

During the trial, prosecutors presented strong evidence supporting the intoxication charges. According to the court testimony, Chidester’s blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the accident was measured at 0.18 — well over twice the legal limit in Michigan, which is 0.08. Prosecutors reinforced their claims by showing the jury security camera footage from Chidester’s own kitchen, clearly demonstrating that she had consumed wine both in the morning hours and again shortly before the incident occurred.

However, Chidester’s defense attorney, Bill Colovos, argued strongly against the validity of the blood alcohol test results. Colovos asserted that the blood sample taken from Chidester had been improperly handled by authorities. Specifically, he claimed the sample was not preserved according to legal standards — pointing out that the officer responsible for adding a preservative to the blood admitted during testimony that he failed to shake the sample, a step necessary to prevent fermentation. According to testimony from a forensic toxicologist called by Colovos, this alleged mishandling could artificially inflate the detected BAC level, turning what might have been a reading as low as 0.02 into something like 0.18.

In addition to challenging the BAC evidence, Colovos presented arguments related to Chidester’s medical history. According to the defense, Chidester had a prior history of epileptic-type seizures, particularly affecting her legs, which had previously resulted in hospitalization and temporary paralysis. He argued that it was this medical condition — not alcohol intoxication—that caused her to lose control of the car and crash into the club.

Despite these arguments, the prosecution successfully countered Colovos’ claims. A forensic scientist from the Michigan State Police lab testified against the fermentation theory and stated that no evidence of fermentation was found in their analysis of Chidester’s blood sample. In the end, the jury seemed to agree that the alcohol in Chidester’s veins — not a mishandled sample — was the real problem.

Finally, on March 6, 2025, jurors found Chidester guilty on all nine counts charged against her, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. Following the verdict, Chidester was immediately remanded into custody at the Monroe County Jail. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 15, 2025. Given the severity of the charges, she is likely to face a lengthy prison sentence.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy