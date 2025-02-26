Michigan mom murders 17-year-old son because he allegedly asked her to

Content warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of murder and mentions suicide. Please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

An unbelievably tragic situation played out recently in Holland, MI, where a mother says she murdered her son as part of a failed murder-suicide pact. She said he told her he wanted to die before his 18th birthday.

According to Holland police, officers responded to the home of Katie Austin Lee around 4 am on Feb. 21 this year over reports of a domestic incident. According to officers, Lee, 39, confronted officers with a knife, with blood on her body and clothing. After asking Lee to drop the knife several times, which she did once and then lunged for again, authorities tased Lee and took her into custody.

Officers also found the body of Lee’s son, 17-year-old Austin Dean Pikaart, with knife wounds on his neck and arms and a substantial amount of blood around his head. Pikaart was declared dead at the scene, and his cause of death was later determined to be a homicide.

Pikaart allegedly didn’t want to turn 18

Katie Austin Lee, a Holland, Michigan resident, has been charged with murdering her 17-year-old son, Austin Pikaart. https://t.co/DZ8T9EbmNM — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) February 26, 2025

According to court records viewed by MLive, Lee called 911 and told dispatch that Pikaart asked her to help him “stop breathing” because he didn’t want to turn 18. Lee and Pikaart reportedly attempted to overdose on medication around 1 pm the previous afternoon, and Lee said Pikaart finally passed out around 6 pm. He was still breathing, and after “trying for a while” to get him to stop, she used the knife.

According to ClickOnDetroit, Lee sounded calm in the 911 call telling dispatch she did what she did “out of love,” that she, too, intended to die, and that she didn’t attack her son with the knife until he passed out.

Lee reportedly threatened officers with the knife when they arrived, telling them once she was in custody, officers were supposed to kill her “so she could be with her son.” Lee openly wept at her arraignment hearing on Feb. 25, where she was formally charged with her son’s murder and ordered held without bond.

Pikaart died one day before his 18th birthday. After Lee’s arraignment hearing, a woman who said she’s Lee’s sister told the Grand Rapids’ News 8, “The only thing I can say is to take mental health serious. That’s it.”

Pikaart was a “gentle” kind-hearted soul

Austin Dean Pikaart via GoFundMe

Pikaart’s friends and family launched a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses, and as of this writing, his memorial service was scheduled for March 3. His obituary described him as a gentle, kind-hearted soul who “cared for his family and friends. He loved video games and all things ‘space’ and ‘galaxy’ themed, and someday, we plan to launch his ashes into space on an actual rocket ship for his final destination!” according to his GoFundMe.

According to MLive, Lee lived in the apartment where Pikaart died for 10 years, and she was disabled and didn’t work. The identity of Pikaart’s father has not so far been reported. A public defender will represent Lee. It’s not immediately clear when she’ll next appear in court.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy