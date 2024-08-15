New Zealand charity candy scandal, explained

As the old saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished. The Auckland City Mission, a New Zealand anti-poverty charity, learned the hard way when it unknowingly distributed as many as 400 candies to unhoused individuals which turned out to be pure methamphetamine disguised in candy wrappers.

The dangerous mishap was discovered when eight families who received the candy complained that it tasted funny. Three individuals, including a child, an unhoused individual, and a charity volunteer, sought medical attention after they ate some, according to Reuters. No serious injuries were reported, and New Zealand authorities have said there’s no evidence that The Auckland City Mission knew what they were handing out. The candies were donated about six weeks earlier by an anonymous person, and no one knows how many candies were distributed at the event.

Each “candy” was worth about $600

New Zealand food bank distributes candy made from a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine https://t.co/hd3FGPx02M — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2024 via The Associated Press/X

Once discovered, it was determined that each supposed cady wrapper contained 3 grams of methamphetamine, according to the New Zealand Drug Foundation, which tested the supposed candy. That’s as many as 300 typical doses for those who knowingly consume methamphetamine, a possible lethal amount. The “meth” candies could have a street value of around $600 each.

Illicit substances are often smuggled into countries in different packaging, and New Zealand authorities say that’s likely what happened in this case. The investigation was ongoing, however, and it was too soon to tell if unhoused individuals had been targeted. “To say we are devastated is an understatement,” the Mission said, in a statement, when they discovered what happened.

The candy wrappers were from Rinda, a Malaysian brand. “We want to make it clear that Rinda Food Industries does not use or condone the use of any illegal drugs in our products,” Rinda General Manager Steven Teh said.

