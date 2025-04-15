Ohio sheriff devastated after discovering dead dogs and starving animals in house

Madison County Sheriff John Swaney was deeply upset after finding nine dead dogs and several other animals in terrible condition at the home of 42-year-old Stephen Gossmeyer in rural Ohio. Gossmeyer was arrested on March 14, 2025, and faces charges of animal cruelty and falsifying records.

Warning: A lot of details of abused animals.

The investigation began after multiple reports of neglected animals and possible dead dogs on the property. Gossmeyer’s probation officer, along with a Madison County sergeant and several deputies, conducted a search after the Chief Probation Officer requested it. The search was also prompted by concerns that Gossmeyer may have violated his probation.

Gossmeyer is currently on probation due to a 2022 case where he was convicted of two felony theft-by-deception charges. In that case, he was ordered to pay restitution. The earlier crime also involved two dogs, each worth $10,000. Per People, when asked about dead dogs on March 14th, Gossmeyer first claimed there were none. However, a search of his property uncovered one dog buried in debris and eight more dead dogs. According to the probation officer’s report, Gossmeyer knew the names of every dead dog found.

Man fined and jailed for abusing animals

Sheriff Swaney said the conditions at Gossmeyer’s home were the worst he had ever seen for animals in his career. The house was filled with empty cages and piles of trash, showing clear signs of neglect. A forensic veterinarian was called to help figure out how the dogs died. Some likely starved to death, while others had been dead for so long that their bodies were decomposing.

The surviving dogs were in very poor health, showing signs of severe malnutrition, and there was evidence they had chewed on their cages out of hunger. Along with the nine dead dogs, deputies found seven extremely malnourished and starving dogs. Some had microchips, so authorities could contact their owners. The Animal Humane Society was brought in to help care for and rehabilitate the surviving animals.

Photo by Madison County Sheriff’s Office; NBC4 Columbus/YouTube

If the owners can’t be found, these dogs may be put up for adoption. In addition to the dogs, a dead bearded dragon and another lizard were found, but the second lizard died soon after. There was no sign of dogfighting at the property.

The investigation also revealed that Gossmeyer may have tried to trick the U.S. Border Patrol. In February, he asked his probation officer for permission to travel to Texas, claiming he was going there to train dogs for the agency. He provided a document that supposedly confirmed his employment for a private K-9 training seminar, but it was later proven fake.

A Border Patrol agent said the document was false and explained she had only met Gossmeyer once to return a dog she had adopted from his girlfriend. Gossmeyer’s claim that he was training dogs in Dallas was also proven untrue. He had reportedly been paid to train some of the dogs that were later found dead.

Gossmeyer is currently held in the Madison County jail on a $25,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 28, 2025. Since Madison County deputies don’t wear body cameras, there is no video footage from inside the home. The investigation into the deaths of the nine dogs and the overall neglect of the animals is still ongoing.

