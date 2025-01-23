Only in Trump’s America: Firefight breaks out at Kentucky Wendy’s location over cold fries

A Louisville, KY man was arrested in connection to a shooting incident at a Wendy’s on Jan. 6. An employee inside the restaurant returned fire, and only in Trump’s America could something like this happen, especially when the reason why the firefight started is considered.

According to the criminal complaint, Monjah D. James-Wooten, 25, and at least two other people were in the Wendy’s drive-through in Louisville on Jan. 6 when they were served cold fries. James-Wooten, 25, and two co-defendants, who so far have not been identified in the press, then entered the restaurant and continued arguing. James-Wooten had a gun and began shooting, but the Wendy’s employee was also armed and fired back.

James-Wooten hit the Wendy’s employee in the buttocks and she was treated for her injuries at a local hospital, according to the police. One of the co-defendants in the case, a woman, later said she was hit by gunfire, too, but not seriously injured and she survived. The Wendy’s employee admitted she fired the shot that hit James-Wooten’s co-defendant.

James-Wooten turned himself in

Meanwhile, James-Wooten and the two co-defendants fled the scene but the whole thing was captured on the Wendy’s security camera. James-Wooten, who has a criminal record, was identified and he was arrested on Jan. 17, after he turned himself in, according to Louisville police in a press release.

With Trump back in office, we’ll likely hear how the only solution to gun violence is more guns, and in this case, the employee had a gun but one can only imagine what it would have been like if you’d dropped by that Wendy’s for a Frosty. Thankfully, no customers were hurt and no one involved in the gunfight was killed.

James-Wooten is currently held on a $50,000 bond and faces two counts of 2-degree assault charges. It’s unclear when James-Wooten has legal representation, when he’s expected in court, or how he intends to plead.

But as a social media comment points out, “Shooting employees because his fries weren’t hot enough. Our society needs a special kind of help.” The James-Wooten Wendy’s shooting investigation is ongoing, police said.

The weird Wendy’s crime spree

Kashka Otto, 22, of #Nanakuli #Hawaii, was fatally stabbed at a Wendy's restaurant where he worked



The incident occurred on Sunday morning when Otto and another employee, 44, confronted Reynaldo Cheney, 60, a homeless man, for moving furniture inside the eatery



via True Crime Updates/X

Incredibly, Wendy’s and crime were in the news for another reason around the same time the James-Wooten shooting happened. Who knew that Wendy’s restaurants were such dangerous places? In October last year, a 60-year-old man Reynaldo Cheney was charged with stabbing and killing a Wendy’s employee in Hawaii because the employee asked Cheney to stop moving furniture in the restaurant, Hawaii News Now reported. Cheney claims self-defense.

Also in October, a 25-year-old man and two teenagers were charged in connection to another non-fatal shooting at a Wendy’s in South Carolina. The fight happened over a personal disagreement, and not the temperature of the food, according to Columbia, SC’s WIS10.

Meanwhile, in 2000, Llias Diles, 22, was shot and killed at Wendy’s in Florida, but the crime was never solved. According to Florida news outlet WPEC, about five days after James-Wooten’s arrest, Florida police reminded the public that the Diles murder investigation was ongoing and asked the public for help. According to Florida police, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest in the case, and anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

