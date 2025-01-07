‘Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims’ families’: Who are Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar’s parents?

Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar’s name has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, following the horrific New Year’s attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The incident, which left 14 people dead and over 30 injured, has shocked the nation and raised questions about Jabbar’s background, including the identity of his parents. While authorities and media outlets have uncovered various details about his life, his background is still a little bit blurry.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s conflicted life

Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, 42, was born and raised in Texas. He had served in the U.S. Army, studied information technology, and recently worked a six-figure job. By all accounts, he seemed like an average, hardworking individual. He has been married twice, and twice divorced, with the second divorce being finalized in 2022. A 2020 work video painted him as a diligent and professional man, while neighbors described him as quiet and helpful.

However, beneath this seemingly normal exterior, there were signs of turmoil. In the hours leading up to the attack, Jabbar posted disturbing videos on Facebook, referencing personal struggles, including his divorce. He even revealed that he initially planned to harm his own family, before targeting the crowd on Bourbon Street. The violence seemed to come out of nowhere, leaving those close to him in disbelief. His younger half-brother, Abdur Rahim Jabbar IV, shared: “Despite his recent actions, this wasn’t a depiction of who he was as a person… This was in no way a representation of what it truly meant to be a Muslim.”

The mystery of Jabbar’s Parents

Rahim Jabbar, Shamsud-Din’s father, recently spoke to CNN about his son. A 65-year-old man, Rahim expressed disbelief over the attack and the events leading up to it. “That’s what’s puzzling us. He wasn’t going through something that we knew of.”

Rahim also denied ever seeing signs of radicalization in his son, or any indication that he was plotting such a horrific act. The elder Jabbar described the situation as a devastating blow to everyone involved. While Rahim has now spoken publicly, there is still little information about Jabbar’s mother. Jabbar’s half-brother, Abdur Rahim, has been the most vocal family member so far. Overall, the family appears to be keeping a low profile, likely to protect their identity amidst the intense public scrutiny.

Although we don’t know much about Jabbar’s parents, we know that family dynamics can significantly shape a person’s life. Jabbar’s Facebook videos suggest deep personal struggles, which might hint at unresolved familial or emotional issues. It’s worth noting that Jabbar’s brother described him as “compassionate” and “charismatic,” which suggests that, at some point, he may have had a supportive family environment. However, without more details, it’s impossible to say what influence his parents had on him.

As investigators piece together Jabbar’s life, it’s likely more information about his family will come to light. Rahim and Abdur have expressed their heartbreak, acknowledging that their family has also suffered a profound loss: “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims’ families.”

As more details emerge, the focus should remain on understanding his motives and supporting the victims and their families.

