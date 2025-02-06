Forgot password
Anntoinette Jackson and Joshua Andrews
Images via social media/Holmes County Sheriff's Office
Category:
True Crime
News

Pregnant Mississippi woman leaps from a moving car and dies amid horrific kidnapping

She was hit by a car traveling at least 80 mph.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 02:50 pm

A horrific scene unfolded near Canton, MS, on Jan. 27 this year when a woman leaped from a moving vehicle and was struck by a car, all while fleeing her abductor. Police later determined she had already been shot when she made her escape. A man is now in custody, accused of killing her.

According to Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker, the incident happened around 7:30am at the Nissan plant in Canton when authorities allege Joshua Andrews, 29, forced Anntoinette Jackson, 31, into a vehicle at gunpoint. Multiple reports say Andrews was Jackson’s ex and possibly the father of one of their children. The exact nature of Andrews and Jackson’s relationship has not so far been reported.

Jackson fled on I-55

WJTV 12 News/YouTube

After allegedly forcing Jackson into the car, Andrews fled to I-55 near Canton, traveling at high speeds into Holmes County nearby. Police responded to reports of the kidnapping at the Nissan plant, but when they arrived, Andrews had left. Around the 161-mile marker in Holmes County, authorities say Jackson jumped from the car and was then hit by a passing vehicle traveling at least 80 mph, killing her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississippi police determined Andrews had been shot multiple times before she attempted her escape, although there’s some possibility she may have been pushed, according to reports. A gun was recovered in Andrews’ car, and there were several bullet holes in the vehicle.

Andrews, who has a lengthy criminal record, including a previous assault conviction, reportedly turned himself in the next day. According to Jackson’s WJTV, Andrews was denied bond and declared a flight risk on Jan. 29. Authorities believe he traveled from Jackson, MS., to Canton to commit the crime.

“This is a heinous crime that shocks the conscience of society,” Sheriff Tucker said in a statement of Jackson’s abduction and death, “and Andrews will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Tucker added.

Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.