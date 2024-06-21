‘Profundity Yours’ is a new cult in Texas, according to TikTok, and the fake language they speak is just the beginning

Marietta is a tiny town in remote northeastern Texas with a population of only around 130 people and a main street that time seemingly forgot. According to TikTok, however, Profundity Yours, a New Age group and suspected cult is now based near there, and reports say Marietta residents are concerned.

Profundity Yours, founded by Linda Good McGillis around 2014, started on Facebook and YouTube, according to The Dallas Morning News. At first, McGillis, with a background in stargazing and lightwork, used Profundity Yours as a trauma support group for its members. But as her following grew, McGillis, originally from the Pacific Northwest, became more extreme in her teachings, telling people they needed to have “no beliefs,” referring to herself as the “I am,” or the “Alpha and Omega,” and likening herself to Jesus Christ. These days, McGillis shares, among other posts, lengthy talks on YouTube and the Profundity Yours website. McGillis has said she’s been taken over by aliens. She has also claimed to be a high-ranking commander in the Intergalactic Federations of Worlds.

At first, Profundity Yours members kept to themselves on the “Emerald City Sun Lights Ranch” near Marietta, with around a dozen living with McGillis full-time, and many more following online. But in 2023, McGillis and her crew reportedly bought the only restaurant in town, and with that, the spotlight grew on McGillis and what her true believers were all about.

Cult Hunter is on the case

via Profundity Yours/YouTube

About a year after news broke that Profundity Yours was in the Marietta restaurant business, Syran Warner — “Cult Hunter” on TikTok — an investigative journalist specializing in cults, raised the alarm about why he thinks Linda Good McGillis’ group fits the bill. Warner lays out the evidence in his post like all the members wearing matching uniforms and the “nonsense language” Profundity Yours members speak. (And if McGillis’ claim to be an “alien deity” wasn’t proof enough, hearing examples of Profundity Yours’ so-called “light language” may convince you.)

But the clincher, in Warner’s opinion, is that Profundity Yours members are “generally vulnerable adults,” who turn to McGillis to heal their trauma. McGillis claims to be a licensed psychologist, which according to Warner isn’t true. McGillis convinces her followers to cut off contact with their families and loved ones — a claim verified with video member testimony, and textbook cult-leader behavior. McGillis has caught on to the growing concern about her group, and Warner concludes his post with footage of her mentioning the unwanted attention.

The Dallas Morning News says Linda Good McGillis has not otherwise commented on the cult accusations. However, the outlet spoke with some former members, who said McGillis started supportive, but over time, began to manipulate them with their trauma, and was known to have fits of rage. If the cult-leader allegations weren’t concerning enough, Mark Allen McNeely is reportedly McGillis’ “common law” husband, serving 12 years on a child pornography conviction in Montana. And when he gets out, he’ll likely join McGillis in Texas.

