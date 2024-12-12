Resurfaced video of Luigi Mangione smashing a beer against his head paints a wildly specific college picture

Footage from Luigi Mangione’s college days has found its way onto the internet and it’s clear from the short clip that he was a bit of a party animal.

The video, recorded during his time at the University of Pennsylvania, was obtained by TMZ and shows a younger Mangione outside with a group of friends having a few drinks. He shows off an impressive party trick where he smashes a can of beer on his head multiple times until it bursts open. Luigi then proceeds to chug the whole can in one go while his friends hype him up.

Honestly, that’s a pretty cool trick and I’m not just saying that because he’s hot — not a lot of people could pull off such a feat. Chugging a whole can of beer is one thing, but cracking it open with your forehead? Insane.

The resurfaced video paints a specific picture

From this short clip alone it’s pretty easy to understand just the kind of person Mangione was before he became the no.1 suspect in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, he was “the life of the party” and he “gave off total frat boy vibes.” That much can be seen in the clip. He clearly had a ton of charisma and was well-liked and popular, according to the outlet.

People were already incredibly supportive of Luigi due to the growing consciousness surrounding the class divide — many have suffered at the hands of health insurance companies. After finding out what he looked like that support turned into idolization. Now this footage has been leaked showing him as a charismatic college boy who liked to party and have fun? It’s no wonder people online are thirsting after him.

Every piece of new information that comes out about this guy further solidifies him as a likable person in the general public eye.

tmz trying to turn public opinion against luigi mangione meanwhile every reply to this post is like “dudes rock i like him more now” lmaoo pic.twitter.com/2HMK3DJd6W — mitski latina🦋🍓 (@babymisato) December 11, 2024

The video was reportedly recorded during St. Patrick’s celebrations back in 2019 which explains why a few people are wearing green in the video. It’s interesting to get a glimpse into Mangione’s past, back when he was just a normal guy. Before the back pain many believe was what drove him to commit the crime he’s been accused of.

It’s hard to imagine the Luigi from 2019 would go on to become the prime suspect in the killing of Brian Thompson and it seems his friends and family were equally shocked by the news. Still, Mangione has received a ton of support from people all over with a legal fund being set up by people who think it’s time for a change in the healthcare industry.

