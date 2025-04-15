‘Same as Kyle Rittenhouse’: Texas teen released on bond after alleged stabbing and claims self-defense

The suspect in a Frisco track meet stabbing was placed under house arrest on Monday after his bond was reduced from $1,000,000 to $250,000.

17-year-old, Karmelo Anthony, is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing track star Austin Metcalf in the heart. Anthony will have to adhere to the bond conditions which include house arrest and an ankle monitor.

What happened?

According to CBS News the stabbing was the result of an altercation between Anthony and Metcalf. The incident occurred around 10 am on April 2 at a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium. Police did not release details regarding the events that led up to the stabbing but did confirm that there was no threat to the public.

In the weeks since the incident more details have been made public about the events of that day. Fox News reports that the altercation broke out under a tent at the track meet, witnesses claimed that Anthony reached for something in his bag telling Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.” The witness then told police that Anthony “reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin.” Metcalf reportedly died on the scene.

Anthony was apprehended by a school resource officer shortly after. The teen confessed, after he was referred to as the alleged suspect, he made a “spontaneous statement” telling officers, “I’m not alleged, I did it.” He also claimed that he was protecting himself, asking if what happened could be considered self-defense.

Was Karmelo Anthony acting in self-defense? Some people think so

Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, claimed the young man was protecting himself. He argued “every Texan has the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life,” going on to say “rushing to judgment, trial by public perception, and trial by media is not how we ensure justice is done.”

On social media people were divided. On one hand, many called Anthony a murderer and believed he should get the maximum sentence. But on the other hand, people believed the self-defense story. They pointed out that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted as he similarly claimed he was protecting himself.

If Kyle rittenhouse can walk free so should this kid. — Bucky Barnes (@BallinFit) April 15, 2025

In 2020 Rittenhouse, who was also 17 at the time, travelled to Kenosha, Washington during the riots armed with a rifle. The teen opened fire on men who he claims tried to attack him. Two men were killed and one man was injured by Rittenhouse.

Same as Kyle Rittenhouse — HNDRXX (@keepitburninn) April 14, 2025

Given the self-defense argument and the age of the two, it’s easy to see why people would compare these two cases. Many on X pointed out that the people condemning Anthony now, would have likely been defending Rittenhouse back in 2020. People said the same thing when the GOP came after Luigi Mangione.

Police are still investigating the incident and once all the evidence is collected it will be presented to a grand jury. Anthony is facing first-degree murder charges although as he is a juvenile he will not face the death penalty, nor will he receive life without parole.

