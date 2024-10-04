She thought her house was haunted and now the police are involved: What’s happening in Katie Santry’s backyard?

What began as a series of fun TikTok posts for the spooky season this October escalated to a full-scale search with cadaver dogs and heavy machinery in the backyard of a woman’s Columbus, OH, home.

A few days before the search, Columbus resident Katie Santry shared on TikTok that her house seemed haunted. Things inside her home were out of place, she said. And, among other examples, her laptop screen was mysteriously broken. In an unrelated project, Santry later said she was digging holes in her backyard to build a fence when she found a rolled-up rug buried in the ground.

Santry shared the news about the rug on TikTok and wondered if there was a dead body wrapped up inside. “Is there a dead body in that rug? Or is it the ghost of the rug’s past? My next-door neighbor also died in her house the day we bought this house last October,” Santry said. Santry also added her late neighbor’s home was boarded up the same day she found the rug. “So it was just a series of weird, coincidental events that, with a creative mind, could be construed as ghostly,” Santry told her followers.

The first attempted dig

Santry’s first post went viral, and in subsequent posts, she tried, with the help of some friends, to dig up the rug, but it was too large. Santry’s followers urged her to contact the police, which she did. Columbus police looked at the exposed part of the rug and said it could be worth digging up with an excavator, but with no clear sign of a crime, Santry would have to do that herself. The police said to let them know if she did and what, if anything, she found.

Enter the cadaver dogs

Santry planned to dig in a TikTok livestream when Columbus police called her back and said they would send cadaver dogs and detectives to investigate. It’s unclear what caused Columbus law enforcement to change their mind. Two cadaver dogs sat down near the area where the rug was buried, meaning they sensed something, a possible sign of a body. But Santry was warned the dogs’ reactions could mean anything, from someone bleeding in an accident near there in the past to blood on the rug for some other reason.

Nonetheless, based on how the dogs reacted, police taped off Santry’s home and brought in an excavator while Santry followed along in posts and live streams. With police officially involved, the Santry situation also caught the attention of mainstream media. “Nothing has gripped the entire nation like this since Tiger King. I am locked in,” one comment said in a Santry livestream while police excavated her property.

No sign of a dead body

On Oct. 4, however, Columbus police said they found no human remains inside the rug, or the reason why the rug was buried where it was found, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The police did keep the rug as evidence. The Dispatch contacted the elderly former owners of the home, and they said the police had contacted them, too, but they could not explain the rug. “I just hope that if there’s treasure there … I hope they get lucky,” the home’s former owner said.

A comment on a recent Santry post updating her followers on what was found said, “Theory — the rug is evidence, and the body is somewhere else.” But even though there’s no sign of murder so far, one mystery remains, according to Santry’s post: “Who broke my laptop?” she said. Also worth noting: Santry is accustomed to viral fame, as one commenter noticed. In a coincidence, she formerly cohosted Katie & Karleigh, a popular YouTube channel from the 2010s.

