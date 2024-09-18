So um, why did Diddy have 1,000 bottles of baby oil in his house?

In March, federal authorities raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Federal authorities now say among other evidence recovered in those raids were 1,000 bottles of baby oil that Combs used in so-called “freak offs.”

Recommended Videos

The baby oil news came after Diddy’s September arrest in Manhattan and indictment on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Diddy pleaded not guilty and was denied bail, Reuters reported. In Nov. 2023, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, musician Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and other crimes against the disgraced hip-hop mogul, and a string of other lawsuits have been filed with similar allegations since then.

In addition to sex trafficking and racketeering, Diddy has also been charged with forced labor and prostitution-related transportation and coercion. Diddy is accused of organizing what he called “freak offs” or sex parties involving male and female commercial sex workers, sometimes transported across state lines. Diddy would watch and record those “freak offs,” which sometimes lasted several days. The AP reported that participants sometimes required medical intervention, such as an IV, to recover.

What is baby oil?

Authorities have seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Sean "#Diddy" Combs' home during a federal raid, according to a 14-page indictment. Nancy Grace responds: https://t.co/tghxMjCnoD pic.twitter.com/9w8kZJcgXR — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) September 18, 2024 via Nancy Grace/X

Baby oil, such as the 1,000 bottles reportedly recovered from Diddy’s mansions in Florida and California, is another name for mineral oil often used in skincare routines, for aesthetic purposes, and massage. One such product is Johnson’s Baby Oil, which is called “baby oil” because Johnson’s and other similar products are often used on infants to soothe sensitive skin. The sheer volume of baby oil recovered from Diddy indicates the size and scale of the hip-hop star’s “freak off” parties.

Is baby oil the same thing as lubricant?

Diddy’s courtroom sketches from yesterday



🎨 by Jane Rosenberg

🎨 by Christine Cornell pic.twitter.com/TvaofJo2L8 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 18, 2024 via Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod

News reports mentioning the baby oil in Diddy’s possession also sometimes refer to lubricant or personal lubricant used for sexual activity. Baby oil is often used as a lubricant for massage, which is a far better use for it. According to MedicalNewsToday, baby oil should not be used as a lubricant for sex for many reasons, including the risk of infection. Baby oil can also make condoms less effective. So far, it’s unclear what Diddy used baby oil for at his “freak offs,” and there’s nothing illegal about having baby oil in large quantities.

Baby oil aside, federal law enforcement found narcotics, guns, and ammunition on Diddy’s property, including AR-15 rifles with their serial numbers defaced. The musician is accused of running a criminal operation and drugging, harassing, and threatening women and others involved to keep them quiet and force them to participate. Several members of Diddy’s inner circle were also involved, according to Diddy’s indictment.

Diddy’s offenses reportedly date back to at least 2008. After his arrest, his defense attorneys requested his release on a $50 million bond, which the New York judge denied. “The defendant Sean Combs physically and sexually abused victims for decades,” prosecutor Emily Johnson said, according to Reuters. “He is extremely dangerous to the community,” Johnson added.

Federal authorities have also said Diddy’s investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges could be coming. In May, CNN released footage of Diddy physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel. Diddy apologized on social media.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Diddy said in his post. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” he added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy