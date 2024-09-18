‘Such a nice neighborhood too’: Running video turns into true crime when woman is nearly abducted mid-exercise

A woman jogging in Orange County, CA, had a close call with abduction, and she was saved when four high school boys on bikes intervened, according to a recent TikTok post from Kahocichonn.

Kaho’s post says the incident happened in the Fountain Valley-Huntington Beach area south of Los Angeles. Her first post begins with Kaho telling what appears to be her smartwatch camera that she’s out for a run with her brother and has set her GPS. For most of Kaho’s first post, she updates viewers on how far she’s run, as her brother gives up and turns back. At one point, she crosses paths with her sister, who is also jogging.

Near the end of the clip, however, Kaho tells the camera she’s being chased over what appears to be a pedestrian bridge by two middle-aged men, one of whom, the caption says, lunged at her. The harrowing post then ends abruptly. Kaho captioned the post, “Watch me almost get abducted.”

Kaho got away safely

@kahocichonn this video makes me feel sick to the stomach. two men started lunging at me during my run and kept chasing after me. god bless the 4 boys on their bikes that happened to be on the same bridge and took me back to where i felt safe. this was in the fv/hb area. please be careful and don’t run alone. #awareness #abduction #becareful #running #solorun #fyp #women ♬ original sound – kaho via kahocichonn/TikTok

Kaho provides more detail about what happened to her in a follow-up post. Approaching the pedestrian bridge on her way home from her run, two men were in front of her, blocking her path. Both men were Hispanic and about 30 years old, she says. Suspicious right away, Kaho said she had no choice but to run in between them, and once she did, one of the men tried to grab her. “He had the most twisted look on his face,” Kaho says. “It was a really scary experience.”

Kaho ran for her life

In her second post about the apparent abduction attempt, Kaho says she ran for her life and felt the two men running behind her as her smartwatch camera kept recording. “While I’m running, I’m thinking, ‘What if this is a trap?'” Kaho adds. “What if there’s a van waiting for me on the other end of the bridge?” she says. Kaho says she debated her next best move: Keep running or stay in the view of passing traffic? Luckily, she says, she encountered four high school boys on their bikes and didn’t need to make that decision.

Kaho told the boys she was being chased by two men who were trying to kidnap her and asked them, “Can you please take me back home?” The boys fall in behind Kaho on their bikes, and she continues to run from the men, she says. They eventually lost the two men while the boys accompanied Kaho to safety. ‘”I really do feel grateful that they helped me out,” Kaho says in her post,” because I don’t know how the situation would have ended otherwise.” She cautions other women and girls running in that area to be careful. “I don’t think it’s safe,” she says.

Comments on Kaho’s post say there have been other suspicious incidents near the pedestrian bridge where she was followed. It’s unclear whether Kaho contacted the police. “i’m so happy you ran into those high schoolers and that you were able to make it home safe, i wish we didn’t even have to worry about this happening :(” one comment said.

