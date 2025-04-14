Suspect who allegedly set fire to Governor Josh Shapiro’s home confesses

Cody Balmer, a 38-year-old man, has been arrested and is facing several serious charges, including attempted murder and aggravated arson after a fire was set at the Pennsylvania Governor’s home early Sunday morning. The fire happened while Governor Josh Shapiro, his family, and guests were inside the house, celebrating the first night of Passover.

According to legal documents, Balmer admitted to starting the fire and told police that he strongly disliked Governor Shapiro. As reported by TMZ, Balmer explained how he took gasoline from his lawnmower, filled empty Heineken bottles with it, and then walked for about an hour to reach the governor’s home. Once there, he supposedly climbed over a fence, broke two windows with a hammer, and threw the homemade firebombs inside. He also said that if he had run into Governor Shapiro inside the house, he would have attacked him with the hammer.

The fire started around 2 AM and caused major damage to the house. Walls and ceilings were burned, furniture was ruined, and broken pieces of debris were scattered across the floors. Fortunately, the Shapiro family, their guests, and their pets all got out safely because of the quick response from the state troopers assigned to protect them. The Harrisburg Fire Department put out the fire soon after.

Arson suspect confesses to trying to burn down Governor Shapiro’s house

Balmer’s confession came after his ex-girlfriend called state police to report that he had admitted to the crime and asked her to notify authorities. Not long after her call, Balmer turned himself in at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters. Police found two Heineken bottles filled with gasoline inside the governor’s living room, which matched Balmer’s story. They also found gloves that Balmer supposedly wore during the attack, which he had thrown away near the house.

Balmer is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, and aggravated assault. Prosecutors say his actions were planned and intentional, pointing to his careful preparation and his admitted hatred for the governor. While the exact reason for the attack is still unknown, investigators are looking into every possible angle.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Governor Shapiro spoke about the incident during a press conference, thanking everyone for his family’s safety and acknowledging that the attack was directed at him personally.

He said that he and his family would not let this stop them from observing their faith or doing his job as governor. He also spoke out against political violence in general, saying that such behavior is never acceptable, no matter a person’s political views.

Balmer’s arrest happened just days before he was supposed to appear in court for a different case, which was a simple assault charge from 2023, per CNN. He also has a past criminal record, having pleaded guilty in 2016 to forgery and theft-related charges. His mother has said publicly that he struggles with mental illness and had recently gone off his medication.

