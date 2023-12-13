The bizarre case of Nicolas Claux, ‘The Vampire of Paris.’

Nicolas Claux, often referred to as the “Vampire of Paris,” is a notorious figure whose criminal activities shocked France and garnered worldwide attention. Claux has an unexpectedly popular presence on TikTok after his early release.

Early life and background

Nicolas Claux was born in 1972 in France. His early life appeared relatively unremarkable, but signs of his dark future began to emerge during his adolescence. Claux developed an interest in Satanism, death, and the occult, which gradually escalated into a fascination with murder and cannibalism, as he recounted in an interview.

“I was really focused on annihilation, grave robbing, satanic worship – all those things, in a really early age, and at the time it wasn’t cool. In the 80’s and late 80’s nobody would talk about that, it wasn’t ‘edgy,’ it was purely psychotic.”

Descent into criminality

As Claux grew older, his interests became obsessions. His employment at a morgue played a crucial and disturbing role in his descent into criminality. While working in this environment, surrounded by death and the deceased, Claux’s morbid fascinations intensified. He exploited his position to indulge in deeply troubling behaviors, including stealing body parts from corpses. These acts were not just thefts of opportunity; they were integral to his cannibalistic practices, which he chillingly admitted to during his trial.

Claux’s cannibalism wasn’t driven by necessity or survival, but by a grotesque curiosity and a desire to engage intimately with death. His actions at the morgue reveal a chilling disregard for the sanctity of the dead, and a profound violation of social and moral norms. This period of his life is perhaps one of the most revealing about his psyche, showcasing a macabre blend of curiosity, disrespect for life and death, and a blatant crossing of ethical boundaries. The morgue incidents paint a picture of a man who not only embraced his darkest impulses but also sought out environments where he could further explore them without immediate detection.

Crimes

The pivotal event in Nicolas Claux’s criminal history was the brutal murder of Thierry Bissonnier in 1994. This heinous act was marked by extreme violence and a disturbing ritualistic element. Claux, driven by his twisted desires and beliefs, fatally stabbed Bissonnier multiple times. In a gruesome display of his cannibalistic and vampiric tendencies, Claux then drank the blood of his victim, an act that horrified the public and investigators alike. This murder, steeped in ritualistic and occult symbolism, was what ultimately led to his arrest.

Upon apprehending Claux, law enforcement authorities uncovered a horrifying array of evidence linking him to a variety of crimes. Besides the murder of Bissonnier, Claux was charged with grave robbing and desecration of corpses, stemming from his time working at the morgue. The police found stolen body parts, along with an alarming collection of weapons, Nazi memorabilia, and stolen identity cards in his possession. These findings painted a picture of a deeply disturbed individual whose criminal activities extended far beyond a single act of murder. Claux’s arrest and the subsequent discovery of his broader criminal activities sparked widespread media attention and public outcry, cementing his infamy as one of France’s most notorious criminals. In another interview, the murderer remarked,

“I brought select meats home with me to be cooked, but my preference was to eat them raw. It tasted like tartare steak or carpaccio. The big muscles of the thighs and back were good, but there was no good meat in the breasts, only fats. People often ask me what went through my mind the first time I indulged my cannibalistic fantasy. Well, to be honest, I said to myself: ‘Wow! Now I’m a cannibal. Cool!’”

Arrest and conviction

The murder of Bissonnier led to Claux’s arrest in 1994. During the investigation, police discovered a cache of weapons, stolen ID cards, and Nazi memorabilia in his apartment. Claux was convicted of murder and grave robbing, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. His trial revealed the depth of his depravity, including his claims of cannibalism and his obsession with the occult. While in prison, Claux underwent extensive psychological evaluations. Experts concluded that he suffered from a range of psychiatric disorders, including antisocial personality disorder, and sexual sadism. These findings helped in understanding the mind of such a criminal, though they did little to mitigate the horror of his actions.

TikTok fame

Claux was released from prison in 2002, having served only seven years of his sentence. Following his release, he gained notoriety in the media, often discussing his past crimes and experiences. He wrote a book detailing his life and crimes, further cementing his infamous status. His book, The Cannibal Cookbook: Human Meat Recipes From Around The World, has stirred considerable controversy, raising ethical questions about the publication and consumption of such material. For many, it is seen as an extension of his criminal persona, glorifying and potentially encouraging the exploration of taboo culinary practices. Critics argue that the very existence of such a book in the public domain is a testament to society’s morbid curiosity and the sensationalism of criminal figures. Supporters of Claux, on the other hand, may view this cookbook as a form of artistic expression, or as a way to understand the mind of someone who has crossed societal boundaries. However, the general consensus leans towards condemnation, citing concerns over the potential influence on impressionable minds and the disrespect it shows to his victims and their families.

In an unexpected turn, Nicolas Claux has re-emerged on TikTok. His presence on social media, especially a platform popular with younger audiences, sparked controversy and concern. On TikTok, Claux shares content related to his past, art, and views on various subjects. This has raised ethical questions about the glorification of criminals and the potential influence on impressionable viewers.

Ethical dilemmas and media responsibility

Claux’s TikTok presence has reignited debates about the responsibility of social media platforms in moderating content. The idea of a convicted murderer and self-proclaimed cannibal having access to a vast audience, including young people, poses significant ethical dilemmas. It raises questions about the limits of freedom of expression versus public safety and moral responsibility. Public reaction to Claux’s TikTok account has been mixed. While some view it as a morbid curiosity, others are deeply disturbed by his presence and the potential impact on viewers. There’s also concern about the glorification of crime and how it might affect individuals with similar dark interests.

Sensationalism and cult following

The case of Nicolas Claux is a prime example of how sensationalism in media can lead to the formation of a controversial cult following. After his release from prison, Claux’s lurid tales and shocking confessions were sensationalized by various media outlets, which inadvertently contributed to his notorious fame. This media attention helped cultivate a disturbing fan base, composed of individuals fascinated by his criminal past and macabre interests. These fans often glorify his actions, overlooking the gravity of his crimes in favor of a romanticized view of a “misunderstood” individual. The phenomenon raises serious concerns about the impact of sensationalist media on public perception and the dangers of glorifying criminal behavior. Claux’s ability to attract a following despite his heinous acts is a stark reminder of the power of media and the allure of infamy in contemporary society. This aspect of his story challenges us to reflect on our consumption of true crime stories and the fine line between interest and glorification in the realm of criminal celebrity.

Nicolas Claux’s story is a chilling reminder of the depths of human depravity. His transition from a seemingly average individual to a notorious criminal highlights the complex interplay of psychological, social, and individual factors in the genesis of criminal behavior. His presence on platforms like TikTok also underscores the need for responsible media consumption and the ethical responsibilities of social media platforms.