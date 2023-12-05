The true story behind National Geographic’s ‘The Mission’

National Geographic’s new documentary The Mission shows why some tropical islands aren’t the best tourist destinations. It tells the tragic tale of John Allen Chau, a US missionary whose life came to a violent end at the hands of Indigenous people on the secluded North Sentinel Island in 2018.

Born on Dec. 18, 1991, in Alabama, Allen Chau grew up with a passion for adventure and a deep commitment to his Christian faith. Chau’s upbringing in a devout Christian family laid the foundation for his missionary calling. Raised in Vancouver, Washington, he developed a fervent belief in spreading the teachings of Christianity to remote and unreached communities.

After graduating from Oral Roberts University in the early 2010s, Chau immersed himself in the study of missionaries like David Livingstone and Bruce Olson during his free time. Post-university, he engaged in missionary trips to various countries, including Iraq, Mexico, South Africa, and eventually the Andaman Islands in India. It was only later that he set his sights on North Sentinel Island.

An “extreme” take on faith

Chau’s involvement with All Nations, a Kansas-based organization preparing Christians for missions in perilous environments, marked a significant shift in his missionary pursuits. The group’s intentions have sparked varied opinions, with some viewing it as championing the universal right to hear Jesus’ message, while others, like Chau’s father, characterized it as an “extreme” take on faith. Kaleb Graves, a friend of Chau’s, expressed concerns about the dangerous ideologies that influenced him.

Chau’s fateful mission began in late 2018 when he set his sights on the North Sentinel Island, located in the Bay of Bengal. The island is home to the Sentinelese people, who refuse contact with the outside world and are extremely hostile to outsiders. Chau’s goal was to share the Christian message with this secluded community, despite warnings from anthropologists and government authorities who emphasized the potentially deadly risks.

Chau’s decision to approach the Sentinelese people without proper authorization and in defiance of legal restrictions drew widespread criticism. Many argued that his actions were not only irresponsible but also posed a significant threat to the isolated tribe. The Sentinelese people had a history of violently repelling outsiders, and Chau’s intrusion into their territory raised concerns about exposing them to potential diseases for which they had no immunity.

Chau’s death

On Nov. 16, 2018, John Chau attempted to reach the North Sentinel Island, he bribed local fishermen with several hundred dollars to undertake illegal trips to the island, eluding Indian authorities. Despite employing techniques taught by All Nations, such as offering gifts, introducing himself, and presenting the Bible, Chau faced hostility. The islanders, known for their aggressiveness towards outsiders, shouted, shot arrows, and eventually killed him. His body was reportedly buried on the island. The incident underscored the challenges and ethical dilemmas surrounding missionary work in isolated and indigenous communities.

The New York Times recounted the grim events that followed, noting the islanders’ aggressive response. Fishermen witnessed Chau’s body being dragged along the beach and buried. Although the fishermen were later arrested, they handed over the final pages of Chau’s diary. Attempts to recover his body were abandoned due to the perceived risk of escalating hostilities with the islanders. Instead, a warning was issued to dissuade others from visiting the perilous island.

Chau left behind a journal. Here’s one of his last entries:

“You guys might think I’m crazy in all this but I think it’s worth it to declare Jesus to these people. Please do not be angry at them or at God If I get killed – rather, please live your lives in obedience to whatever he has called you to and I’ll see you again when you pass through the veil. Don’t retrieve my body. This is not a pointless thing – the eternal lives of this tribe is at hand and I can’t wait to see them around the throne of God worshiping in their own language as Revelation 7:9-10 states.”

John Chau’s life and death ignited debates about the ethics of missionary activities and the need for cultural sensitivity. While some saw him as a devoted missionary willing to sacrifice everything for his beliefs, others criticized him for his disregard for the safety of both himself and the isolated tribe. The incident prompted reflections on the responsibility of missionaries, the importance of respecting the autonomy of indigenous communities, and the potential consequences of uninvited contact with isolated tribes.

The Mission will be available for streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu from December 8.