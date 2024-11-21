‘This wasn’t a tragic mistake’: This killer mom straight out of a horror movie will now die behind bars

Convicted murderer Susan Smith is serving a sentence of life in prison at the Leath Correctional Institution in South Carolina for killing her two sons — 3-year-old Michael, and 1-year-old Alexander — in 1994.

Recommended Videos

On the day of the murders, Susan told authorities that while driving with her two sons in the backseat, a Black man with a firearm approached her vehicle. She claimed the carjacker ordered her to drive to a nearby lake, then demanded she exit the car before speeding off with her children in tow. The case gained national attention, with Susan making public pleas for the safe return of her sons.

A little over a week after the incident, Susan confessed that there was no carjacker. Instead, she was the one who drove into the lake with her sons still trapped inside, then vacated the car before it sank. She was sentenced to two concurrent sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

On Nov. 20, Susan had her first parole hearing, and she testified on her own behalf via video in front of the seven-person panel of the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons. She appeared emotional, saying, “I know that what I did was horrible…” before telling the parole board that she loved her children and would change what happened if she could. Although she appeared with a tissue in hand, dabbing at her eyes, some commented that they saw no tears.

Her ex-husband gave a statement opposing her release

The parole board posed questions to Susan about several infractions she committed while incarcerated, one of which involved a sexual relationship with a prison guard. She replied by saying, “God is a big part of my life and I know he has forgiven me… And I just ask that you show that same kind of mercy as well.” Susan’s ex-husband, David Smith, was also present and wore a photo of his two children on the lapel of his suit. He gave his testimony about why his ex-wife deserved to remain behind bars.

“I’m just here to advocate on Michael’s and Alex’s behalf and as their father. God gives us free choice, and she made a free choice that night to end their lives. This wasn’t a tragic mistake. She purposely meant to end their lives.”

David went on to say that in the 30 years since his children’s murders, he has never sensed even the slightest remorse from Susan, nor has she ever expressed any form of regret or remorse for her crimes. David said the loss of his sons at the hands of their own mother was almost too much for him to bear. In closing, David said 30 years — 15 years for each life she took — just isn’t enough.

The parole board unanimously decided to deny Susan parole. After the hearing, David made a statement to the news media, saying the parole board made the right decision in keeping his ex-wife behind bars, at least for now. Susan, who is now 53 years old, will be up for parole again in two years, but based on her prior actions in prison, she will most likely spend the rest of her life behind bars.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy