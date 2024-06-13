‘TikTok Star Murders’: Where is Ali Abulaban now and what did he do?

This article references intimate partner violence. Please take care while reading.

Rapper 50 Cent’s in the true crime game, and his Peacock docuseries TikTok Star Murders, set to premiere on June 25, 2024, tells the story of Ali Abulaban, a famous TikToker known as JinnKid, who shot and killed his wife, Ana Abulaban, and suspected lover, Rayburn Barron, in 2021.

Abulaban started on TikTok in 2019, and before long he had millions of followers enjoying his funny impressions of characters like Skyrim and Scarfare. Ana, meanwhile, often appeared in his videos, People reported. Looks were deceiving, though. Ana and Ali’s marriage fell apart, and only about a month before she died, she accused Ali of domestic violence in a police report.

By October 2021, Ali and Ana, who had a five-year-old daughter, were living apart, but Ali had placed a listening device on his daughter’s iPad and thought he had heard Ana, 28, talking with another man, Rayburn Barron, 29. Enraged, Ali went to Ana’s Southern California apartment found both of them there, and shot and killed them. Ali later said he was on cocaine at the time and he “snapped.”

“Before I could stop myself I just f***ing snapped. My gun was in my hand and next thing I’m shooting and I can’t stop. I’m just shooting. I’m shooting. I’m even startled. I’m like I’m in the passenger seat of my own body. I can’t stop it,” Abulaban told the jury.

Ali Abulaban called his mother just moments after the murders happened

Tik Tok Star Murders, This is must see Tv. You know I don’t miss check me out @peacock • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/Gp3YE0OGZf — 50cent (@50cent) June 11, 2024 via 50 Cent/X

Ali called his mom, Dalal Warra, only moments after the murders happened and told her what he’d done, Warra said at her son’s trial. She didn’t believe him at first, but he texted her a picture of the bodies. “I deleted it right away. I hung up the phone and I literally fell on the ground,” Warra said on the stand, according to Southern California news outlet CBS8. In the immediate aftermath, Ali also searched for information online about how to dispose of a body, according to the prosecution. Later that day, he picked up his daughter from school and told her he “hurt mommy.”

Three years after Ana and Barron died, in May 2024, Abulaban was found guilty of Ana Abulaban and Rayburn Barron’s double murder. Abulaban, 32, is set to be sentenced on June 28, 2024, three days after 50 Cent’s Abulaban docuseries premieres on Peacock. He could face life in prison.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.

