Utah dad accused of going on a beer run while his wife lay dead at the foot of the stairs

Content warning: This article describes intimate partner violence. Please take care while reading.

The death of a Utah woman is under investigation after she was found at the foot of the stairs inside her home on Jan. 13. Her husband has been arrested, and police say he told them he went on a beer run after finding his wife’s body. He said he thought she was asleep.

The incident happened in West Jordan, UT, a Salt Lake City suburb. At a press conference, West Jordan police said they performed a welfare check at Autumn Mercado‘s home when coworkers reported she had not shown up for work, and said they were aware of a history of domestic violence in Mercado’s relationship.

Police said Mercado’s husband, Carlos Mercado, 47, answered the door smelling of alcohol and struggling to keep his balance, according to Salt Lake’s Fox 13 Now. Autumn, 39, was found dead, covered in a blanket, at the foot of the stairs inside the home. Police noted open alcohol containers scattered throughout the house.

Carlos told police after a night of heavy drinking with Autumn he found his wife’s body at the first of the stairs that morning and blamed alcohol and vertigo for the fall but he said he thought she was alive. Carlos also said he was just about to call the police, but first, he called a rideshare service and ran to the store to buy beer.

There were two children, ages 1 and 4, naked inside the home, near their mother’s body. Police later confirmed the children were safe. Autumn’s obituary mentions three children, but the age and whereabouts of the third child are unclear. Carlos was arrested for child neglect and failure to report a death.

The time and official cause of death has not so far been reported, but Carlos told police he discovered Autumn’s body around 8:30 am. Authorities said rigor mortis had set in. Convenience store camera footage showed Carlos shopping for beer about an hour later.

Carlos has a criminal record

West Jordan police have declared Autumn’s death suspicious but have not formally charged Carlos with murder. According to NewsNation, however, Carlos has a criminal record, including two domestic violence charges leading to one conviction. In 2019, Carlos was declared guilty of third-degree felony aggravated assault against Autumn when the couple were still engaged.

Speaking with NewsNation, Autumn’s sister, Summer Christiansen, said Autumn had confided in her family that Carlos had pushed her down the stairs before, and she didn’t believe what Carlos said happened the day her sister died.

Christiansen added, “Now that she is passed, you know, people are coming forward, telling us that Autumn confided in them” and that Autumn always had an excuse for her injuries. “He didn’t protect her at all,” Christian said. “We did not know it was to this degree. I mean, she was slashed with a knife. She got her teeth knocked out … we did not know,” Christiansen alleged. “You start to hear certain things, and then you start to believe,” she said.

According to Autumn’s obituary, she was a former competitive gymnast who had become a nurse. Autumn was planning to become a nurse practitioner when she died. “Yet, if you asked Autumn what her greatest accomplishments were,” her obituary added, “she wouldn’t mention medals or degrees. She would tell you it was her three beautiful children, the center of her universe. They were her pride, her joy, and her legacy. Autumn’s unwavering love, kindness, and resilience live on through them. “

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788

