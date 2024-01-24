What are the charges against country singer Chris Young?

From a fun night out to getting thrown behind bars. Not a great look.

A night out drinking in Nashville has ended badly for country singer Chris Young, who found himself tossed in the drunk tank, according to the Associated Press.

Recommended Videos

Around 8:30 pm on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, the Getting You Home singer was approached by Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents, USA Today reported. The agents checked the ID of a man seated next to Young, and when it was determined the man was of legal drinking age with a valid ID, the agents moved on, the arrest affidavit said.

The agents then tried to leave the Nashville bar, but Young began questioning them and recording them on his cell phone, the agents said. After exiting the first location and entering another Nashville bar, Young and a group of other men followed them. Young then reportedly tried to stop one of the agents from leaving the second establishment, and that’s when things escalated.

The charges

Photo by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

After a physical and verbal altercation broke out between Chris Young and other patrons, the Tomorrow singer was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault on an officer. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The AP says Young showed signs of intoxication when he was taken into custody.

Nashville news outlet WKRN.com says Young was released early on Tuesday, Jan. 22. It’s widely reported that Young’s publicist declined to comment to media inquiries about the incident. Legal problems aside, the chart-topping, ACM-nominated country singer’s next album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, is set to be released on March 22.