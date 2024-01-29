What did Kaylee Goncalves’ parents say about the Idaho 4 crime scene?

The following article contains detailed descriptions of murder. Please read with caution.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students brutally stabbed and killed in Nov. 2022, has spoken out about the crime scene where Goncalves and the others were found, and what it’s been like awaiting the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man who stands accused of killing them.

The Goncalves family’s most recent comment came in an interview with ABC News. Goncalves’ mother, Kristi Goncalves, said the family was desperate for Kohberger’s trial to begin, adding that Goncalves’ relatives feel like they’re in limbo. According to Goncalves’ dad, Steve Goncalves, the gag order regarding the high-profile case only fueled online speculation and conspiracy theories.

Steve said, “[Information about the case] keeps being locked away from the people, and it encourages — it, pretty much, manifests — an environment where speculations and rumors and conspiracies thrive.”

Goncalves and the three other students were murdered in their off-campus home, and in Dec. 2023, the house was torn down. According to the Goncalves family, that decision destroyed “one of the most critical pieces of evidence in the case” (via ABC News).

Goncalves fought back, but was trapped

In their ABC News interview, Kaylee Goncalves’ parents also described the position of Goncalves’ body when it was discovered. She was trapped in the room, which was almost entirely taken up by the bed, and evidence suggests that Kaylee fought back against her assailant, her parents said.



“The side where Kaylee was, was up against the wall. And if you can imagine, Kaylee, in an upright sort of position – up in the corner – slumped. I mean she was trapped … The bed was the entire room. You could barely open up the door without swiping the foot of the bed … The headboard was up against the wall.” via the Independent

Steve Goncalves, meanwhile, told CBS News in Sept. 2023 that evidence suggested Kaylee woke up and tried to escape before she was assaulted and stabbed.

Goncalves mom thinks Kohberger didn’t expect two people to be there

In that same Sept. 2023 interview with CBS News, Kristi Goncalves went on to add that, in her opinion, Bryan Kohberger didn’t expect to find Kaylee Goncalves’ friend, Maddie Mogen, in bed with their daughter when he attacked. Mogen also died that night. Kohberger, meanwhile, had likely been inside the house before, Kristi said.

“I do think that his plan went awry. I do think that — you know — he intended to kill one and killed four … I think he at least had opened that door, went in, tested the waters, looked around,” she added.

Along with Mogen and Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who were all in their 20s and students at U of I, were murdered that night. Two housemates were not attacked and survived. The judge in the case entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf. As of this report, the Idaho 4 murder case could go to trial in the summer of 2024. If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty.