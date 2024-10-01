What happened to Brittnee Dancho, the woman missing in Maryland?

Brittnee Dancho of Salisbury, Maryland, disappeared in late September, and according to an X post, she left behind a concerning note. The 33-year-old mother of three has now been found, but questions remain about what happened to her.

Much of what’s known about Dancho’s case is from social media, and very little has been independently corroborated. Still, once Missing People in America shared a flyer they made about Dancho’s disappearance in a Facebook post, the news spread quickly online, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments.

According to an X post from 901Lulu, who posts about true crime and missing persons, Dancho is 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds. She left her home in a 2021 Toyota Camry XSE, later found at Arlington National Forest in Virginia. Her phone last pinged near Oxon Hill, Maryland, and Dancho had not shown up for work, either.

According to 901Lulu, Dancho left behind a note that read, “Please tell them I love them. Fed cat + dog. Love you all,” with some numbers. According to Newsweek, Maryland law enforcement confirmed the flyers about Dancho that were shared online were made independently, and Dancho is pictured in one wearing scrubs.

The Dancho theories

Brittnee Dancho (33) left a concerning note at her apartment on the morning of September 25th in Salisbury, Maryland. She drove away in her vehicle pictured below. The vehicle was found abandoned at Arlington Forest Park in Virginia. 😢 She is still missing. Please share. pic.twitter.com/m5Sk2po1V4 — Rose (@901Lulu) September 27, 2024 via 901Lulu/X

With such little official information about what happened to Dancho, unconfirmed social media theories went wild, stating her ex may have been involved and that she may have harmed herself, since her phone pinged near the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge in Maryland. It’s unclear why her car was abandoned near Arlington National Forest.

One unconfirmed social media comment said, “So apparently she left willingly and with a suitcase. She turned her location off once she realized her ex still had it. Family is thinking she’s in TX or FL. They just want to know she’s safe 🫶🏼.” The commenter later added that Dancho lived with mental health issues and had stopped taking her meds, but did not clarify the source of that information.

Another comment alleged, “I hope they check the Ex. He could have something to do with it. And making it look like it’s her,” while elsewhere, another stated that Dancho’s case seemed similar to that of Sherri Papini, the California woman who disappeared and later claimed she was abducted in a kidnapping plot that turned out to be fake. The Papini commenter didn’t clarify why they made that statement.

Dancho is reportedly safe

Brittnee Dancho has been Found Safe! pic.twitter.com/GVvG73Osdt — Missing People In America (@MissingPeopleIA) September 29, 2024

Further details and information may yet emerge about Britnee Dancho, where she went, and what the note she left means, but Maryland police have confirmed she was found alive in Virginia. Maryland police said there were no persons of interest in the case, and that the case is now closed.

“The Maryland Department of State Police do work with outside organizations to help spread the word,” a Maryland police spokesperson told Newsweek, referring to the Missing People in American social media posts. “However, it is my understanding that we did not contact, nor did this organization contact us for information regarding this particular case,” they added. Neither Dancho nor any member of Dancho’s family have publicly commented on the situation.

