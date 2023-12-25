What happened to Charlie Sheen and who is Electra Schrock?

Actor Charlie Sheen received an unwelcome Christmas surprise when he was attacked by an intruder on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 — here’s a closer look at what happened to Sheen and what’s known about the woman who allegedly assaulted the Platoon and Two and a Half Men star, Sheen’s neighbor, Electra Schrock.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to Sheen’s Malibu home around 1 p.m. on Dec. 20. TMZ says Sheen answered a knock at the door when his neighbor, Electra Schrock, who had a weapon, forced her way inside and attacked him. Sheen, known for his work on the TV sitcom Two and a Half Men, was treated by paramedics but not transported to the hospital.

What happened to Charlie Sheen?

It’s widely reported that Charlie Sheen‘s neighbor, Electra Schrock, is accused of attempting to strangle Sheen and ripping his shirt. It was also not the first run-in between Schrock and Sheen, who was 58 when the attack happened. In the past, Sheen said Schrock, who lives on Sheen’s street in Malibu, covered his car in sticky liquid, and the day before he was attacked, Schrock dumped garbage on his doorstep. According to Sheen, he tried to make amends with his neighbor after his car was targeted. What may have motivated any of these incidents has so far not been reported.

Who is Electra Schrock?

Shortly after the alleged Charlie Sheen assault happened, Electra Schrock, who was 47 at the time, was arrested and charged with burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted of assault, Schrock could face from one to four years in prison or jail and a 10,000 fine. A burglary conviction carries a maximum 6-year prison sentence. Once in custody, Schrock was held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California. Entertainment Weekly reported that Schrock would make a court appearance on Dec. 26, 2023. This was reportedly Schrock’s second 2023 arrest on unrelated felony charges.