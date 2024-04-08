What happened to ‘ChiefsAHolic,’ how much money did he steal, and where is he now?

We’ve all seen them at a sporting event: The fans in the stands dressed in a costume and makeup, passionately cheering on their team. One of the most well-known superfans for the Kansas City Chiefs earned the nickname “ChiefsAHolic,” known to wear Chiefs gear over a werewolf costume at games.

Over the years, ChiefsAHolic, born Xaviar Babudar, developed a sizable social media following based on his appearances at Arrowhead Stadium and became well-known among the Chiefs faithful. But in December 2022, the world learned the truth about Badudar when the KC fanatic was arrested in Oklahoma and accused of a string of robberies at financial institutions across several states.

How much money did “ChiefsAHolic” steal?

In total, Xaviar Badudar was accused of stealing around $800,000 from nine banks and credit unions in Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Nebraska beginning in 2022, according to ESPN. Badudar then used that money to gamble on Chiefs games. Shortly after his arrest, Badudar was released on bond with an ankle monitor, but he removed the tracking device and fled to California. Badudar was linked to two more robberies before he was once more taken into custody.

Referring to Badudar, U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said,

“[Badudar’s] violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states … He tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.” via the U.S. Department of Justice

Where is “ChiefsAHolic” now?

In February 2024, Xaviar Badudar pleaded guilty to 11 robberies across seven U.S. states in a plea agreement. Under the agreement, Badudar must repay around $532,000 to affected financial institutions and give up a signed Patrick Mahomes painting, KMBC reported.

Meanwhile, in April 2024, Fox 23 News reported that a Bixby, Oklahoma, bank teller that Badudar held at gunpoint was awarded $10.8 million in physical and emotional damages. Referring to his crime spree, Badudar said through his attorney,

“I am also deeply sorry for the unwanted attention this entire situation has brought on my family, my friends, and all of my supporters across the Chiefs Kingdom … I believe that I will always be a part of the Chiefs Kingdom and that I am no better and no worse than any other fan. But I know there will always be room in the Kingdom for me.” via ESPN

To date, Badudar has not been sentenced, but he could spend up to 50 years in federal prison with no chance of parole. His sentencing was expected to be handed down in July 2024.