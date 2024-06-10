Elizibeth Green
Screenshots Utah Department of Public Safety
Category:
True Crime

What happened to Elizibeth Green? Her missing person case, explained

Green disappeared hours away from the nearest big city.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:51 pm

Juab County in Western Utah is a sparsely populated rural countryside covered in hills and low mountains, three hours from the nearest big city. And in April 2024, 21-year-old Elizibeth Green disappeared on her way to start a new job as a rancher in the area.

Recommended Videos

Once Vanessa Simmons, Greens’ mother, reported her daughter missing, authorities searched Juab County and the ranch where she was headed just minutes away from home, but no trace was found. Green was reportedly on foot when she was last seen, and Utah police pinged her cell phone but got no response, Utah news outlet KUTV reported. Authorities confirmed that Green did not arrive at the ranch that day or contact anyone at the ranch where she was expected to work. There was nothing suspicious on the ranch either.

Elizibeth Green lives with mental health issues

@ellasolves

#greenscreen #truecrimecommunity #truecrimeobsessed #truecrimetime #crimetok #truecrimetok #truecrimers #crimetimes #truecrimestory #fyp #foru #foryou #crimetiktok #truecrimeanytime #crimejunkies #crimejunkie #EllaSolves #EllaAfterDark #justagirlwhosolves #missingpersons #missingperson #missing #truecrimestoryteller #truecrimestorytime #utah #elizibethgreen #elizabethgreen #ranchlife #truecrimesontiktok #unsolved #unsolvedcase

♬ Horror, suspense, weirdness, ghost, UFO – Zassh
via EllaSolves/TikTok

Elizibeth “Lizzie” Green reportedly has mental health issues, and she has run away in the past, but she would contact her family and return home in about a day. “There’s so many unknowns, unfortunately,'” Vanessa Simmons, Green’s mother, said.

One small clue to what may have happened to Green is she reportedly changed her Venmo and Cashapp PIN the same day she went missing. She had also discussed visiting a friend in Omaha, Nebraska, just a few weeks before she disappeared, her mother said. And she had family in Texas and Illinois, Newsweek reported. “She doesn’t have to come home. I just need to know she’s okay,” Green’s mother added.

“I’m kind of at the point where I think maybe she had somebody pick her up. I just don’t know who that is, or if they actually picked her up, or if they didn’t come, and then she went trying to walk through the desert,” Simmons added. The search warrant states that Green could be held against her will.

The police had also sought access to Green’s devices and social media accounts hoping for some information about where she may have gone, or if she had been in contact with someone before she disappeared, but no additional information has been discovered.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Why was Bethany Ann Israel found dead just hours after she had dinner at her brother’s house?
Bethany Ann Israel, Jack Joseph Ball
Bethany Ann Israel, Jack Joseph Ball
Bethany Ann Israel, Jack Joseph Ball
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Why was Bethany Ann Israel found dead just hours after she had dinner at her brother’s house?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Sherri Papini? Her fake kidnapping case explained
Sherri Papini and FBI suspect sketches
Sherri Papini and FBI suspect sketches
Sherri Papini and FBI suspect sketches
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to Sherri Papini? Her fake kidnapping case explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 7, 2024
Read Article The 7M Films controversy, explained
Category: Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
The 7M Films controversy, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Rex Heuermann has been charged with two more murders. Who were the victims?
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Rex Heuermann has been charged with two more murders. Who were the victims?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What were O.J. Simpson’s last words?
Former NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson testifies in Miami-Dade County Court during the third day of his "road rage" trial October 23, 2001 in Miami, Florida.
Former NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson testifies in Miami-Dade County Court during the third day of his "road rage" trial October 23, 2001 in Miami, Florida.
Former NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson testifies in Miami-Dade County Court during the third day of his "road rage" trial October 23, 2001 in Miami, Florida.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
True Crime
True Crime
What were O.J. Simpson’s last words?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why was Bethany Ann Israel found dead just hours after she had dinner at her brother’s house?
Bethany Ann Israel, Jack Joseph Ball
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Why was Bethany Ann Israel found dead just hours after she had dinner at her brother’s house?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Sherri Papini? Her fake kidnapping case explained
Sherri Papini and FBI suspect sketches
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to Sherri Papini? Her fake kidnapping case explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 7, 2024
Read Article The 7M Films controversy, explained
Category: Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
The 7M Films controversy, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Rex Heuermann has been charged with two more murders. Who were the victims?
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Rex Heuermann has been charged with two more murders. Who were the victims?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What were O.J. Simpson’s last words?
Former NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson testifies in Miami-Dade County Court during the third day of his "road rage" trial October 23, 2001 in Miami, Florida.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
True Crime
True Crime
What were O.J. Simpson’s last words?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 6, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.