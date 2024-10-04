What happened to Mr. Prada?

Popular TikTok content creator Mr. Prada, legal name Terryon Ishmael Thomas, is charged with murdering 69-year-old Louisiana therapist William Nicholas Abraham. An 11-year-old boy accused Abraham of molestation in 2015 but later recanted and apologized. At this time, Prada’s possible motive and connection to Abraham are unclear.

Prada, 20, was arrested in Dallas, TX on Tuesday. Abraham’s body was found about 500 miles away near Baton Rouge, LA, two days earlier. Abraham’s body was wrapped in a tarp on the side of a highway, and the local sheriff said Abraham died a “very physical, very violent death… He was bludgeoned about in the head, shoulders, and neck. There was a lot of bruising what have you,” the sheriff said.

via Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

Witnesses saw Abraham entering Prada’s Dallas apartment on Saturday, wearing the same clothing Abraham had on when his remains were found. Inside Prada’s apartment, police found large amounts of blood evidence, weapons, multiple sharp objects, and signs of a struggle. Witnesses also said they saw Prada dragging something inside a tarp from his apartment.

According to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, a person fitting Prada’s description was captured on surveillance footage at a nearby store. He was later seen driving Abraham’s car but fled, crashed, and ran when police tried to stop him. Prada reportedly called a family member who picked him up, unclear about what was going on, and Prada was later arrested at his home. Prada had already been declared a person of interest in the case.

Abraham’s past legal problems

Abraham was arrested in 2015 over accusations he sexually abused an 11-year-old client, but was never charged. When news of Prada’s arrest was announced, some assumed that the influencer may have been connected to that earlier case. According to the authorities, there’s no known connection between Prada and the boy who accused Abraham years earlier. Nor is there any indication that Prada was Abraham’s client.

Abraham, a former Catholic priest, was reportedly a therapist who, for 30 years, specialized in depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, and according to Abraham’s website, he often worked with LGBTQ+ individuals. Abraham’s lawyer, Jarrett Ambeau, told The Washington Post that Abraham was a “kind and gentle man” who “did not deserve to die this way.”

Ambeau added, “The client from 2015 is 100 percent, not Thomas [Mr. Prada]. I have never heard of Thomas, and I have no idea if they ever had any sort of relationship.”

Prada has millions of TikTok followers

As for Prada, he has more than 4 million TikTok followers and often posts on personal topics like work, school, and relationships. Prada’s most recent TikTok post, shared just a few days before Abraham died, shows Prada lifting weights to the Katy Perry song, “I’m His, He’s Mine.”

Prada shaved his head and eyebrows, and in April, he showed off the new look in a TikTok post. “Life is a mess. My life is hell; my life is a prison. Get me the f**k out,” Prada said. Fans were shocked at the news Prada had been arrested. “The signs were already there…they just went unheard 💔,” one comment said. It’s unclear if Prada has retained a lawyer or when he’s expected to appear in court. Prada will be extradited to Louisiana, authorities said.

