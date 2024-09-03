What happened to South Carolina women’s college basketball star Ashlyn Watkins?

In late August 2024, University of South Carolina (USC) women’s basketball star Ashlyn Watkins was arrested and accused of assault and battery, as well as kidnapping. The previous season, Watkins helped the South Carolina women’s team go undefeated and win the national championship. The junior forward was expected to return to the Gamecocks team when she was arrested.

It’s unclear exactly when the incident happened. But Watkins, 21, and a female victim — who, at this writing, had not been identified in the press — were reportedly at a student housing center on the USC campus when Watkins allegedly grabbed the female’s face, pulled her arms, and pushed her, according to Watkins’ arrest warrant. Watkins then “grabbed the victim’s head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving,” the warrant said.

The female victim was able to free herself and pull a fire alarm inside the building. Police and emergency services responded to the call and treated the victim, who was reportedly a minor and a Watkins acquaintance, for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what might have motivated Watkins’ attack. According to South Carolina news outlet WLTX, the incident was captured on surveillance footage. Watkins was granted a $30,000 personal recognizance bond, according to court documents.

Watkins’ attorney called it a “misunderstanding”

y'all heard about what's going on with Ashlynn Watkins from South Carolina…..man I swear the wbb community can't catch a break let me call my granny Dawn😔 make sure yall read this fully through #gamecocks #uofsc

Reportedly, Watkins admitted what she’d done, but her defense attorney, Todd Rutherford, characterized what happened as a misunderstanding. “What we know for certain is that Ashlyn did not assault anyone and she did not kidnap anyone,” Rutherford said. Watkins was expected to appear in court on Oct. 25, 2024.

According to court records, Watkins was ordered to stay 1,000 feet from the victim’s “house, work, school, and place of worship.” Watkins will also need special permission to leave the state for Gamecock games and practice, the records said.

It’s unclear how Watkins’ arrest might affect her play in the 2024-25 season. South Carolina fan Kenny D wrote on X, “This ashlynn watkins arrest news really was a disappointment. This is bigger than basketball, and I’m pretty sure she’s not going to be playing if the accusations are true.”

A South Carolina women’s basketball spokesperson said the school was aware of Watkins’ arrest and was gathering information. At this writing, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and Watkins had not publicly commented on the situation.

