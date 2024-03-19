What happened to Texas mom Savannah Kriger and her son, Kaiden

This article mentions suicide. Please read with caution.

Monday, March 18, 2024, seemed like any other day for 32-year-old Savannah Kriger of San Antonio, Texas. Kaiden Kriger, her 3-year-old son, had a doctor’s appointment that day, so Kriger left work early to pick him up from daycare. Kriger and Kaiden were never seen alive again.

By that evening, Kriger’s family couldn’t get ahold of her. Kriger’s phone went to voicemail, and her location services were turned off, her family said. They called the police for a welfare check, and after searching Kriger’s house, an Amber Alert was issued. Referring to what was seen inside the home, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, “I won’t go too much into detail on what was found, but they did find some things that led us to believe there was certainly cause for concern for the child, as well as for Savannah.”

Savannah Kriger’s car was spotted at a nearby park

KABB Fox San Antonio/YouTube

Amid their search, San Antonio police found Savannah Kriger’s SUV parked at Tom Slick Park, but there was no sign of Kriger or Kaiden, USA Today reported. But the following morning, bodies matching Kriger and Kaiden’s description were found in a draining easement. A gun was also found at the scene, along with evidence shots were fired.

After the discovery, Sheriff Salazer said, “We are operating on the premise that this is Savannah and the child. It appears that there’s some evidence that there may have been some gunshots fired, but again, at this point, it’s too early to give anything beyond tentative identification.”

Savannah and Kaiden died from a suspected murder-suicide

As of this report, the investigation into Savannah and Kaiden Kriger’s death was ongoing, but early on, authorities believed it was a murder-suicide, WAFB.com reported. Kriger reportedly had a custody hearing scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, the same day she and her son were found dead. Sheriff Salazar, “At this point,[Savannah Kriger] is who we’re considering as the suspect. We don’t believe any other suspects are outstanding.” Kaiden’s father was reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.