What happened to the missing Virginia Tech student and where was he spotted?

Friends say he was behaving out of character and authorities are desperate to speak with him.

As of Feb. 2024, 20-year-old Johnny Roop had everything going for him. He was set to graduate from Virginia Tech University a few months later after completing his business degree in three years, and he hoped to work in financial planning. So, why, then, would Roop seemingly choose to disappear? According to ABC News, on Feb 16, 2024, Roop told his friends he would drive home to Abingdon, Virginia, about 100 miles from Blacksburg, where VA Tech is located.

While there, he said he would finish a test online at 5 p.m. that day. He left at 10 a.m., but at around 4:30 p.m., Roop’s phone pinged at a mall just a few miles away from his apartment complex. Roop never arrived at his parent’s home, and his friends said his behaviour was out of character before he left. According to the New York Post, Roop’s mom, Veronica Widener, said her son’s phone died shortly after he vanished, and unconfirmed reports say Roop was seen in surveillance footage withdrawing cash at the mall.

Roop’s friend, Isaac Childress, said,

“John is not the kind of guy that just goes missing. You have some buddies you don’t hear from in a couple days and it’s just the norm, they do their own thing, but Johnny, he is a family and friend-oriented man.”

Johnny Roop was spotted in Missouri

via WRAL/YouTube

According to the Virginia news outlet WDBJ7.com, about a week after Johnny Roop vanished, he was spotted alone at a restaurant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a nearly 10-hour drive west from Blacksburg, before driving off in his 2018 Toyota Camry with Virginia plates. Poplar Bluff is about 8 hours west of Abingdon, Virginia. Poplar Bluff and Abingdon are both west of Blacksburg.

Referring to her missing son, Roop’s mom, Veronica Widener, told ABC News,

“Our concern now is there’s something that we’re just not aware of, that mentally may have snapped. And I have no idea what that might be. We just want to locate him and make sure that he’s okay.”

Authorities have said, however, that they believe Roop, who is not a minor, seems to be traveling alone and not in imminent danger. In a statement, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said,

“We have received no information leading us to believe that he is in immediate danger; however, due to the fact that Mr. Roop appears to be acting outside of his normal behavior we would like to make contact with him to confirm that he is indeed okay.”

Here’s hoping that whatever’s going on he stays safe, though we suspect there’s more to this story that we’re being told.