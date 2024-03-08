What happened to the Texas mom who fixed a drink to give to her son’s bully?

Jennifer Lynn Rossi from San Antonio, Texas, took a stand when she mixed a drink to give to her son’s school bullies. After drinking Rossi’s concoction, one of the alleged bullies wound up in the hospital, and Rossi was arrested.

Recommended Videos

According to Kens5.com, in early March 2024, Rossi’s 10-year-old son told his mom another kid at his school picked on him in P.E. and stole his sports drink. Not only that, but the alleged bully bragged about it. As a prank, Rossi, 45, told her son she’d make him a special drink to give to the bully the next day.

After drinking what Rossi made at school, the accused bully spit it out and then felt sick and complained of a headache. The school called the police, and Rossi’s son admitted what happened. His mom was then arrested and charged with causing bodily injury to a child.

The drink was lemon, salt, and vinegar

Reportedly, Jennifer Rossi is a nurse, and the drink she made to prank her son’s bully was just lemon, salt, vinegar, and water. She told the police she knew it would be non-toxic, but she took full responsibility for what happened. She said she “only intended to stop her child from being bullied,” NBC News reported.

After saying he felt ill and had a headache, the alleged 11-year-old bully in the situation was taken to the hospital and evaluated but later released. Rossi’s son will be disciplined for what happened, school administrators said.

Referring to the unusual case, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar added, “Whether the allegations of bullying at the root of this situation are substantiated or not, there is never an excuse to take matters into your own hands and injure a child.”