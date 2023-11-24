What is Marcellus Wiley’s net worth?

He's in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but how much is he worth?

Warning: The following article contains mentions of explicit themes and sexual abuse. Please read with caution.

Maybe you know Marcellus Wiley from the NFL, or perhaps Wiley is familiar because he’s married to Annemarie Wiley from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13. Either way, Wiley’s had a successful career in the spotlight, and as a result, he’s accumulated quite a net worth.

In Nov. 2023, however, Wiley’s name came up for another, much more troubling reason: In a civil lawsuit, the former athlete and media personality was accused of rape by a classmate at Columbia University in 1994, according to Deadline. The plaintiff in the case — who is unidentified in the press — alleges that Wiley sexually assaulted her several times while they were both enrolled at the school. The Ivy League institution was also named in the suit. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff told the administration what happened, but disciplinary action was taken against Wiley for purported academic issues rather than assault accusations.

According to the New York Post, after the alleged Wiley attack, the plaintiff became involved with the Columbia University chapter of Take Back the Night, where she met other women who said they were sexually assaulted by Wiley while at the New York university. One of them also said the administrators at Columbia covered up their accusations to mitigate negative publicity for the school and its sports program.

Wiley’s worth around $5 million

As for Marcellus Wiley’s net worth, Celebrity Net Worth says he’s worth around $5 million with an estimated annual income of $350,000. The website says Wiley made most of his money playing football. After college, he played for several NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, the San Diego Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The pro-bowler retired from the sport in 2006 and never won a Super Bowl ring. He then was an analyst for ESPN and FS1.

On his Brinx.Tv show Wiley admitted sexual contact with the plaintiff while in school but denied the rape accusations. The lawsuit comes on the eve of the 2022 New York Survivors Act one-year window closing, allowing civil litigation to move forward on sexual assault claims despite the statute of limitations having expired.

According to US Weekly, Wiley married AnneMarie Wiley in 2014, and the couple have three children. Marcellus is expected to premiere, alongside his wife, on season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. US Weekly said RHOBH’s network Bravo had not commented on the Wiley accusations.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.