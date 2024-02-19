What is Sonia Mitchell’s release date?

This article mentions domestic violence and contains graphic descriptions of murder. Please read with caution.

Season 23 of Peacock’s Snapped covers the case of Sonia Mitchell, the New Mexico woman convicted in 2011 of murdering her common-law husband, Brian Swartz. Here are more details about what Mitchell did, and when Mitchell is expected to be released from prison.

According to New Mexico news outlet The Pueblo Chieftain, Mitchell and Swartz, who was 30 when he died, were together for a decade. During that time, Mitchell said in her testimony she was emotionally and physically abused, but details of the case led the judge to doubt certain aspects of her story.

What did Sonia Mitchell do?

Based on further reporting from The Pueblo Chieftain, Sonia Mitchell said she stabbed and bludgeoned her common-law husband after a day of physical and sexual abuse. Mitchell said in court,

“I opened the door, and there was a weight on the floor, and I kicked it. When I kicked it, I snapped. I remember hitting him once, but I don’t remember much after that. I remember stabbing him, but I don’t know how many times. After, I remember sitting there thinking: ‘He’s going to get up and he’s going to get me. He’s going to get up and he’s going to get me.'” via The Pueblo Chieftain

After Brian Swartz, an alleged drug dealer, died, Mitchell then solicited the help of three friends to bury his body in a shallow grave, and denied the crime for weeks afterward. But according to The Denver Post, Mitchell had been in a romantic relationship for months with a man who helped dispose of Swartz’s body. Mitchell also stole money and guns from Swartz’s safe.

Sonia Mitchell was sentenced to 20 years in prison

When Sonia Mitchell’s verdict was read, the judge in the case said he had no doubt Mitchell had reason to be afraid of Brian Swartz. But based on Mitchell’s behavior after Swartz died, he would choose a middle ground in her sentencing on charges of second-degree murder in the heat of passion. Those charges could carry anywhere from 10 to 32 years in prison.

In 2011, Mitchell received a 20-year prison sentence meaning she’s expected to be released in 2031.

The judge, David Crockenberg, said in court,

“[T]he problem with what happened that particular night is that Brian Swartz is not here to testify. I also agree that if Miss Mitchell said why she did it, charges may have never been filed. But her actions after lead me to believe that her version of events wasn’t accurate.” via The Pueblo Chieftain

Season 23 of Snapped is available to stream now on Peacock.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.