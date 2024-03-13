What is the Georgia murder plot involving explosives, a python, and dog feces?

On March 11, 2024, a bizarre true-crime case emerged from Richmond Hill, Georgia, when two men were indicted for partially blowing up a woman’s house in Jan. 2023. Both were also indicted in an alleged murder plot targeting that woman’s daughter.

According to WSAV.com, Larissa Apperson, Alyssa, her daughter, and their puppy, Teddy Bear, were only in their Richmond Hill house for about 12 hours when the explosion happened. No one was injured. Recalling the explosion, Apperson said, “I was sleeping on the floor, and the windows just burst over my head, all over me. I am absolutely devastated by what happened,” she continued. “I am still in disbelief. I asked God every day just how is this possible? That house was everything I ever wanted. Everything.”

WSAZ.com says one of the men now charged with the crime, Stephen Glosser, met Larissa Apperson on a dating app, but the relationship didn’t work out. When they blocked each other, Glosser and his friend, Caleb Kinsey, conspired to get revenge.

The plot to kill Apperson’s daughter

The explosion at Larissa Apperson’s new home was just the first of many attacks Stephen Glosser and Caleb Kinsey had planned, according to the prosecution. Glosser and Kinsey also intended to release “a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter.” Glosser and Kinsey also planned to shoot “arrows into the victim’s front door,” mail dog feces and dead rats to the home, and “scalp” the victim. Kinsey and Glosser used Tannerite to blow up Apperson’s house, which Kinsey purchased online, according to ABC News.

Glosser and Kinsey were linked to the explosion by a witness who saw Kinsey’s SUV leave the scene. With a search warrant, authorities found evidence of the plan on their cell phones and in Glosser’s journal. Glosser and Kinsey had been stalking Apperson and her family for more than a year. Glosser was arrested in the Richmond Hill area. Kinsey had left the state.

Among other charges, Glosser and Kinsey are accused of unlawful possession of an explosive, first-degree arson, stalking, and conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony. If convicted, they could spend up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charges alone, with no chance for parole. To date, the two men had not yet entered pleas.