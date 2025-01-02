What is ‘Turo’, the car rental app used in both the New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks?

The devastating attacks that unfolded on New Year’s Day 2025 in New Orleans and Las Vegas have brought unprecedented scrutiny to Turo, a car-sharing platform.

Around 3:15 AM in New Orleans, a white Ford F-150 electric pickup rented through the platform was used in an ISIS-inspired attack that claimed 15 lives and left dozens injured when it plowed through crowds celebrating the new year on Bourbon Street. The driver, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police after the ramming attack. FBI investigators discovered an ISIS flag in the vehicle along with improvised explosive devices and videos posted by Jabbar expressing allegiance to the terrorist group.

Hours later, in Las Vegas, another tragedy struck when a Tesla Cybertruck, also rented through Turo, exploded outside the Trump International Hotel around 8:40 AM. The blast, which authorities believe involved fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel connected to a detonation system, killed the driver and injured seven others. Surveillance footage showed the vehicle circling the area for about an hour before stopping in front of the hotel where it detonated.

Here is our statement on today’s horrific incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families as we partner with law enforcement on all of their investigations: https://t.co/CO57pQiBhH — Turo (@turo) January 2, 2025

While FBI investigators have stated that these appear to be isolated incidents with no direct connection, the coincidental use of the same rental platform has sparked concerns about security protocols in the sharing economy. Turo has confirmed that its vehicles were involved in both attacks and stated that it is actively cooperating with federal investigators.

How Turo’s peer-to-peer rental system works

I find it hard to believe that both incidents were entirely without red flags. Features like remote turogo and uploading a license within 24 hours are convenient, but they can also create loopholes that will always be exploited. Not even 3 months ago they changed this policy 🤔 — Natitude (@NatitudeYT) January 2, 2025

Turo operates as a technology platform that connects vehicle owners with potential renters, marketing itself as the “world’s largest car sharing marketplace.” The service allows individuals to list their personal vehicles for rent, similar to how Airbnb functions for properties. To rent a vehicle, users must be at least 18 years old, provide a valid driver’s license, and submit personal information for approval by the platform.

The rental process can vary depending on the host’s preferences. Some owners offer in-person vehicle handoffs, while others provide remote access through secure key lockboxes or digital solutions. This flexibility has made Turo popular among both car owners looking to earn extra income and renters seeking alternatives to traditional car rental companies.

In response to the attacks, Turo emphasized that neither suspect had raised red flags during their background screening process. The app has implemented several safety measures over the years, including a comprehensive verification process that screens both hosts and guests. The company claims to use advanced fraud detection systems and maintains a 24/7 customer support team to address safety concerns. “We are not currently aware of anything in these guests’ backgrounds that would have identified them as trust and safety threats at the time of the reservations,” a company spokesperson stated.

Nevertheless, the incidents have led to calls for enhanced security measures in peer-to-peer rental services. Traditional car rental companies typically maintain stricter control over their fleets and conduct more thorough background checks, often requiring additional documentation for certain vehicle categories. Yet, the peer-to-peer model’s flexibility that has made services like Turo popular also creates potential vulnerabilities that bad actors might exploit.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill has described the use of Turo in both attacks as a “coincidence,” though investigations are ongoing.

