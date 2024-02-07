What is Young Thug’s release date?

After several delays, rapper Young Thug‘s trial was underway in Georgia as of Feb. 2024. Are there updates on when the YSL rapper might be released from prison?

To recap, Thug — born Jeffery Williams — was arrested in Georgia in 2022 on RICO charges related to alleged Young Stoner Life (YSL) gang connections, and the hip-hop star has remained behind bars since then. Young Stoner Life is Thug’s record label, while Young Slime Life is an Atlanta-based street gang with the Bloods nationwide, according to CNN. Thug says he’s innocent.

Since 2022, Thug’s trial has been delayed for many reasons, such as finding unbiased jurors in the high-profile case, among other issues. In Dec. 2023, the AP reported that one of Young Thug’s codefendants was stabbed in jail, bumping the trial back once again to January. Other codefendants in the case have pleaded or accepted plea deals since Thug’s arrest.

As of 2024, Young Thug’s trial is underway, but there’s no information about when the Grammy-winning musician might be released from prison. If convicted, Thug could face from five to 20 years in prison on RICO charges, with additional prison time possible for the remaining allegations, including alleged involvement in criminal street gang activity, and drug and gun accusations.

In early Feb. 2024, the trial focused on gang imagery in Thug’s music, with the defense arguing similar imagery is common in popular culture, according to FOX5 Atlanta. The admissibility of rap lyrical content in court has been hotly debated by the prosecution and Thug’s defense attorneys, according to Rolling Stone.