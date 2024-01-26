What was found in California’s Mojave desert? The grim crossroads discovery explained

On the face of it, it sounds like a blues song: Six bodies found at a remote Mojave desert crossroads in California. According to The New York Times, however, in late Jan. 2024, that scenario became all too real.

Recommended Videos

Authorities responded to a wellness check near the small town of El Mirage off Highway 395, about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles, when the bodies were found, The Times reported. The area was so remote that the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division helped the authorities reach the spot.

At first, only five bodies were spotted, but the next morning, Wednesday, Jan. 24, a sixth body was recovered nearby. The deaths were immediately investigated as homicides, according to NBC News.

The victims have not been identified

via NBC News/YouTube

As of this report, the names, genders, and ages of the six bodies found in California’s Mojave desert have not been revealed. Authorities have also not said how they died or indicated the condition of the remains when they were recovered. People reported that two vehicles were also at the location, one of which was covered in bullet holes. Some of the bodies had reportedly also been burned. As of Jan. 24, no bodies were removed from the scene.

Referring to whether bodies had ever been found there before, Mara Rodriguez, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, said, “I know that we’ve had cases before just because we have a large desert area. To this magnitude, I can’t remember” (via The Times).