What was Liv Morgan arrested for?

WWE wrestler and actress Liv Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, was pulled over in late December 2023 near Orlando, Florida. Here’s why she was taken into custody.

It all started when officers noticed Morgan’s jeep repeatedly crossing over lines in the road and driving erratically, Villages-News reported. When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled what they thought was marijuana. Morgan confirmed what it was and told the police she didn’t have a medical marijuana card. Cannabis is illegal for recreational use in Florida, but it was legalized for medical reasons in 2016.

Police then searched the vehicle and found marijuana and a vape pen with an “oil-like substance,” which was later confirmed to be marijuana. The reigning WWE women’s world champion told the officers she had not been smoking marijuana, but she admitted she had it in her possession, according to bodycam footage. She said she was driving erratically while trying to follow her GPS instructions.

The footage also shows Morgan calling her then-boyfriend, wrestler Bo Dallas, real name Taylor Rotunda, and asking him to get her car and raise her bail.

What did Liv Morgan get charged with?

Once arrested, Liv Morgan was booked into the Sumter County jail and charged with possessing a synthetic cannabinoid, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession over 20 grams. She was subsequently released on a $3,000 bond.

The felony synthetic cannabinoid charges were later dropped, as the state was unable to prove the substance came from an artificial source and not a plant, an assistant Florida state attorney told Fox News. “No labs in the State of Florida perform such tests, so we remanded it to county court as Possession of Cannabis,” the assistant attorney said. Morgan paid a fine to settle the misdemeanor charges, and the case was closed a few months later.

Morgan had not wrestled on TV much that year due to a shoulder injury. Still, Morgan was famous enough that one officer recognized her. She had also recently appeared alongside other wrestling stars like John Cena at the Iron Claw movie premiere. Morgan’s legal problems didn’t affect her wrestling career or her WWE working relationship. Morgan returned to the ring at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Morgan launched “The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” against Rhea Ripley, who Morgan had faced when she injured her shoulder, about five months after her arrest.

